11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
heystamford.com
High Stamford! Meet Stamford Cannabis Dispensary Fine Fettle
Connecticut legalized adult-use cannabis just over a year ago, making it the 19th state to enact the reform. But it’s still unclear when recreational marijuana will be available to buy without a prescription. In the meantime, the City of Stamford has two medical cannabis dispensaries, the latest of which,...
darienite.com
Those Mailboxes Outside Darien Post Office Don’t Appear To Be Safe For Your Outgoing Checks
Twice last week, town residents who mailed checks from the mailboxes for outgoing mail at Darien Post Office found that their checks had been stolen, altered to increase the amount and made out to people the residents had never heard of. Police, who are still investigating the thefts, gave these...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
darienite.com
Talking Transportation: Neighbors Shout About the Noise While Benefiting From the Proximity
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” — that’s what the Declaration of Independence sought for us. But how can we be “happy” with so much noise in our lives?. Boom boxes, leaf blowers, trucks’ jake-braking on the highway — you know the annoyances. But...
NewsTimes
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Trespass and Interfering Arrests
#Norwalk CT– On Monday, August 29th at 9:06 am the Norwalk Police Communications center. received a 911 call from a State of Connecticut Marshall attempting to serve an. eviction order at a residence located at 9 Sylvester Court. The Marshall reported that he was met by a group that...
whiteplainscnr.com
WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED
WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:. WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
greenwichfreepress.com
Nathaniel Witherell Family Council Responds: Staff Are Not to Blame
Submitted by Amy Badini and Sheilah Smith, Co-Chairs, The Nathaniel Witherell Family Council. For over a century, The Nathaniel Witherell has provided top-notch care to aging and infirm residents of our community. Its historically five-star rating from the US Center for Medicare Services (CMS) was earned by hard-working and compassionate care staff, with support of the Town of Greenwich.
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Health Headlines: Yale doctor on COVID antibodies in kids and new, untested boosters
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A study out of Singapore looked at the level of neutralizing COVID-19 antibodies in kids who had the virus. Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson explains those are the “good” antibodies that protect you against covid. Levels were looked at right after covid infection and up to one year later. […]
Ribbon cutting to be held for Stratford's $4M Great Meadows Marsh restoration project
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Great Meadows Marsh in Stratford today following a $4 million restoration project.
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day
Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
New Britain Herald
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
darienite.com
Jane Dolcetti, 91, Taught at Royle School for 25 Years, St John’s Parishioner, Stamford Hospital Volunteer
Jane G. Dolcetti, a 65-year resident of Darien, passed away at her daughter’s home in Norwalk on Aug. 22. She was 91. She was born in New Haven on March 13, 1931, to William Stack Greaney and Helen Dorothy Dunn. Jane grew up in Stamford and went on to graduate from Danbury State Teachers College. She later earned a master’s degree in education at Western Connecticut State University.
Register Citizen
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
