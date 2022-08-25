ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

heystamford.com

High Stamford! Meet Stamford Cannabis Dispensary Fine Fettle

Connecticut legalized adult-use cannabis just over a year ago, making it the 19th state to enact the reform. But it’s still unclear when recreational marijuana will be available to buy without a prescription. In the meantime, the City of Stamford has two medical cannabis dispensaries, the latest of which,...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Trespass and Interfering Arrests

#Norwalk CT– On Monday, August 29th at 9:06 am the Norwalk Police Communications center. received a 911 call from a State of Connecticut Marshall attempting to serve an. eviction order at a residence located at 9 Sylvester Court. The Marshall reported that he was met by a group that...
NORWALK, CT
whiteplainscnr.com

WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED

WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:. WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Nathaniel Witherell Family Council Responds: Staff Are Not to Blame

Submitted by Amy Badini and Sheilah Smith, Co-Chairs, The Nathaniel Witherell Family Council. For over a century, The Nathaniel Witherell has provided top-notch care to aging and infirm residents of our community. Its historically five-star rating from the US Center for Medicare Services (CMS) was earned by hard-working and compassionate care staff, with support of the Town of Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court

SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darienite.com

Jane Dolcetti, 91, Taught at Royle School for 25 Years, St John’s Parishioner, Stamford Hospital Volunteer

Jane G. Dolcetti, a 65-year resident of Darien, passed away at her daughter’s home in Norwalk on Aug. 22. She was 91. She was born in New Haven on March 13, 1931, to William Stack Greaney and Helen Dorothy Dunn. Jane grew up in Stamford and went on to graduate from Danbury State Teachers College. She later earned a master’s degree in education at Western Connecticut State University.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street

SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT

