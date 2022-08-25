Read full article on original website
leominsterchamp.com
Upcoming events at the Leominster Public Library
Strega Mama Presents “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. for Strega Mama’s Storytime! This program is a fun-filled experience, including lively readings, interactive games, laughter, singalongs and more! Today’s featured story will be “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff.
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
leominsterchamp.com
Laurelwood Garden Club to meet at Fitchburg Historical Society to preserve its history
FITCHBURG — The Laurelwood Garden Club will hold its first meeting for the 2022-2023 season on Friday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the Fitchburg Historical Society, 718 Main St., Fitchburg. Susan Navarre, executive director of the Fitchburg Historical Society, will walk us through the paths of keeping history,...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
WMUR.com
Thousands gather for concerts and fireworks at 'Chaos & Kindness Sky Show'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester for concerts, food and fireworks in the "Chaos & Kindness Sky Show." Organizers said the fireworks show was the largest in New Hampshire history. Bands performed starting in the afternoon until the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
leominsterchamp.com
Monty Tech ‘freight farm’, a collaboration with Growing Places, to host grand opening
FITCHBURG — Three months after an 8-ton shipping container arrived on the Monty Tech campus, the school is hosting a grand opening celebration. The Sept. 16 event represents the official opening of the retrofitted container, a so-called “freight farm” that will produce 1,450 heads of leafy greens each month.
manchesterinklink.com
Residents displaced, some pets perish, in 3-family home on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 Manchester Fire received reports of a structure fire at 34 Elm Street. Firefighters responding could see smoke billowing in the air from a distance, and additional apparatus was added to the call. When firefighters arrived they had the porches...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
whdh.com
Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
thelocalne.ws
Woman urges people to recognize signs of drowning after daughter runs into difficulties at Crane Beach
IPSWICH — A woman who said she almost drowned with her daughter at Crane Beach has urged people to recognize the signs of danger in the water. In a Tweet that went viral after the incident Saturday, Amanda Linehan said she considers herself lucky that both she and her daughter didn’t go under.
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
msn.com
In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine
FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
