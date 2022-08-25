ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leominsterchamp.com

Upcoming events at the Leominster Public Library

Strega Mama Presents “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. for Strega Mama’s Storytime! This program is a fun-filled experience, including lively readings, interactive games, laughter, singalongs and more! Today’s featured story will be “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Dianna Carney

Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
BROCKTON, MA
WBEC AM

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Leominster, MA
Government
Leominster, MA
Society
City
Leominster, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
Q97.9

Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA

Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Localevent#Starburst 2022
WCVB

St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood

BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Residents displaced, some pets perish, in 3-family home on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 Manchester Fire received reports of a structure fire at 34 Elm Street. Firefighters responding could see smoke billowing in the air from a distance, and additional apparatus was added to the call. When firefighters arrived they had the porches...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
whdh.com

Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
MERRIMAC, MA
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
msn.com

In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine

FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy