Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia
Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Nancy Lewis, 89, of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Nancy Lewis of Spencer will be Thursday, September 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer...
Thelma Mills, 96, of Spencer Formerly of Sioux Rapids
Services for 96-year-old Thelma Mills of Spencer, formerly of Sioux Rapids, will be Friday, September 2nd, at 3 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
2 people injured after motorcycle crash in Palo Alto County
A motorcycle crash in Siouxland resulted in one person sustaining serious injuries on Sunday.
Black Tie Black Leather Affair Sets Record Attendance in Sixth Year of Shayla Bee Fundraiser
Milford, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Classic Cars on the west side of Milford was about more than the vehicles Saturday night as the sixth annual Black Tie Black Leather Affair for the Shayla Bee Foundation took over the building. One of the many highlights was learning a new record was...
Democratic Candidate For Governor Diedre DeJear Visits Northwest Iowa
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– We are a little over two months away from the Mid-Term Elections and all six Democrats running for statewide offices were in the area last week working to get the votes of those in Dickinson County. Candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear tells KICD’s George Bower the...
Ledyard Man Arrested in Bank Burglary Charged in Connection to Palo Alto County Vehicle Theft
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man charged earlier this month in connection to a bank burglary in Ledyard has now been charged in a Palo Alto County vehicle theft case. The theft call originated in the late evening of August 13th when a pickup and boat trailer were reported stolen from Lost Island Lake near Ruthven.
Summer Lunch Numbers Lower Than Last Year But Expected to Grow For Spencer Schools
Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the topics discussed at the latest Spencer School Board meeting was the number of lunches served at the sites offered by Spencer Schools over the summer break. Superintendent Terry Hemann shared the number each location served, including a new location added this year.
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
8-29 High School Volleyball Scores
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Area Volleyball scores from last night:. Harris-Lake Park traveled to George-Little Rock. The Mustangs won each set by a score of 25-16 to come away with a 2 set to nothing win over the Wolves. Sibley-Ocheyedan met Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Sibley. It was a closely contested...
nwestiowa.com
Men found with stolen handgun, meth, pot
PAULLINA—Two Laurel, MS, men were arrested following a traffic stop about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Paullina. The arrest of 21-year-old Jon David Montesdeoca and 26-year-old Eduardo Murrieta Cordova stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup Montesdeoca was driving erratically in Paullina, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
