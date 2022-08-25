Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.

