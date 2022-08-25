Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man sets record for riding hollowed-out pumpkin downriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing an 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles downriver. Hansen paddled down the Missouri River in the giant, hollowed-out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record on Saturday. Hansen, who also celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin ‘Berta’ at 7.30 a.m. and arrived at 6.30 p.m. in Nebraska City.
KELOLAND TV
Long-time KELOLAND anchor to lead nonprofit group
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is saying good-bye to veteran anchor and investigative journalist Angela Kennecke. Kennecke is leaving the media business to devote her energies to Emily’s Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the opioid epidemic. “I have been incredibly fortunate...
KELOLAND TV
Xcel Energy warns of scam calls in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy will never ask a customer to pay a bill with a prepaid debit card, the company said Tuesday morning. Reports of phone calls in North Dakota and South Dakota show that a scam is asking customers to pay for overdue bills quickly with a prepaid card, available at retail stores.
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue worth $1.54 million
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting a total of $1,544,471 in taxes collected from the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Overall, the total revenue sum from temporary vendors was down 14% from 2021. According to the announcement, state sales tax accounted for the bulk of the $1.54 million, comprising $902,399, down from $1,038,561 in state sales tax in 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Temps will remain at warm summer levels for now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is in no hurry to end across KELOLAND when it comes to warm weather. It’s linked to the same pattern that has been responsible for the temperature trends most of the summer. With only one day to go in the month, temperatures...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
KELOLAND TV
O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 29, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Kansas man sentenced for fentanyl distribution in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to distributing drugs in South Dakota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Sylvester Mitchell would get pills containing fentanyl and distribute them to people in the state. In July 2021, law enforcement searched an apartment where Mitchell was staying and found 73 grams of pills containing fentanyl.
KELOLAND TV
Poll shows marijuana referendum could fail in November
A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail. The poll of 500 registered voters in July found...
KELOLAND TV
A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man wins lottery following liver transplant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While recovering from surgery, Joel Nielsen became $63,221 richer thanks to the South Dakota lottery. The Rapid City resident had bought a ticket for the lottery in late July but after having a liver transplant, he didn’t even think to check if he was a winner. But after checking the ticket through the lottery app, he found he was one of two winners of the $126,442 jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Auditors reaching out to state lawmakers over election security
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a dozen county auditors are inviting state lawmakers to an informational forum. The auditors want to make sure the people who make our state laws have a full understanding of election security measures already in place. The county auditors came up with...
