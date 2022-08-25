Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Two people charged in murder of Tychius Derrickson
Two people have been charged in the murder of 18-year-old Tychius Derrickson, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Derrickson was found shot and killed on June 17 in Mishawaka. Nashawn Stephens, 18, has been charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. Kyndall Dickerson, 19, has been charged with...
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
22 WSBT
Two teens charged in shooting death of 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Two teenagers face murder charges for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Mishawaka man. Tychius Derrickson was killed at the Pink Oak Apartments in June. Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Nashawn Stephens with his murder last week. The case was then sealed to allow police to arrest...
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Elkhart double death investigation
Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
abc57.com
Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues
MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
abc57.com
School bus crash in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of Atwood and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to police, six people were injured in the crash. Five are reportedly okay,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot and killed, another wounded inside Gary tire shop: Police
It happened at about 5 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Ridge Road, at the Happy Way Tire Shop. A witness told police a man fired multiple shots into the shop from the street and then took off in a car, Gary police said.
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home with apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a man and woman who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man and a woman who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle, driver in theft investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver and vehicle in connection with the theft of a trailer. If you have any information, please contact Detective Stanfill at 574-891-2350.
22 WSBT
Two South Bend shootings Sunday
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
abc57.com
A grieving mother speaks out as activists continue to advocate police reform
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Marcia Kittrell spoke to a room full of community members and activists on Tuesday. “I’ll let you mess with my money, if I had a man, you could mess with my man, but don’t you mess with my children,” Kittrell said. Her 51-year-old...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
abc57.com
Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
Comments / 0