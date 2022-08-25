ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Two people charged in murder of Tychius Derrickson

Two people have been charged in the murder of 18-year-old Tychius Derrickson, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Derrickson was found shot and killed on June 17 in Mishawaka. Nashawn Stephens, 18, has been charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. Kyndall Dickerson, 19, has been charged with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

abc57.com

Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Elkhart double death investigation

Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues

MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

School bus crash in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of Atwood and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to police, six people were injured in the crash. Five are reportedly okay,...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

22 WSBT

Two South Bend shootings Sunday

South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

abc57.com

Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
SOUTH BEND, IN

