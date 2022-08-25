Read full article on original website
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
delawarepublic.org
UD community celebrates Chabad student center groundbreaking
The University of Delaware’s Jewish student community will have a place to gather again by next fall. Just over 2 years ago, the Chabad at UD student center was damaged beyond repair in an act of arson. Although it was never confirmed to be anti-semitism and the investigation into the fire is still ongoing, but Rabbi Avermel Vogel says they are moving on - rebuilding, physically and spiritually.
Bellevue Diner opening on Philadelphia Pike
The family that owns the Sungate Diner is replicating the popular menu of the Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, landmark in Delaware. The Bellevue Diner opens Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 703 Philadelphia Pike, north of Wilmington and less than a mile south of the historic Bellevue Hall that gives it its name. The space once housed Jimmy’s Restaurant, and George Argiroudis ... Read More
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
VISTA Escape: 11 Best Places to Go After You Visit Longwood Gardens
In last week’s VISTA Escape post we went through the must-have experiences to enjoy when you visit Longwood Gardens. And the week before that we laid out everything you need to know in advance to prepare for your visit. But since your visit to Longwood Gardens will probably take...
Delaware National Guard member finds calling caring for seniors
What was meant to be a temporary position has become a full-time passion for one man caring for seniors in Newark, Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Closing Delaware’s digital divide
Inflation’s sting is making back-to-school shopping a bigger struggle than usual for families all across Delaware, but at least one educational essential is bucking that trend: home internet service. And thanks to a new program funded by President Biden’s infrastructure bill, more than 75,000 lower-income Delaware households can now get connected for free.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes student pens winning essay in statewide contest
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light announced Julia Rial of Lewes, a rising senior at Sussex Academy, as the statewide contest winner for her essay on caring for the planet. For RENEW – Reflective Essays on Earth, Nature and their Wonders, high school students submitted essays about climate advocacy, environmental justice or intimate connections to the natural world.
delawaretoday.com
These Home Improvements Add Value to Your Delaware Home
If you’re planning on reselling your Delaware home, experts recommend these home improvement choices to get the largest return. Investing in a chef’s kitchen makes sense if you love to cook, enjoy entertaining and plan to stay in your home for a few years. But if you expect...
WMDT.com
Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
Wilmington PD hopes to unite police, community with 3 fairs
The Wilmington Police Department hopes to build stronger relationships with community members by hosting three community resource fairs throughout the month of September. The fairs will build off the success of the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. The events will feature police officers representing a range of assignments and positions as well as partner ... Read More
Lancaster Farming
Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
