ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

15 Quintessential Austin Drive-Thrus

Forget those national fast food chain drive-thrus. Austin is chock full of local restaurants offering grub without the unbearable act of leaving your car. Some are classic city landmarks, like Sandy’s Hamburgers and drive-in Top Notch (though, yes, a drive-in, but still), which was lovingly featured in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, while others are bucking the idea of what a typical drive-thru should offer, such as salad joint Baby Greens or the wood-grilled whole chickens offered at Fresa’s. With that, here are the best drive-thru restaurants and mini-chains found in Austin for quick-and-easy casual meals.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Rainey Street Bar Is Closing Because of Downtown Development

Downtown Austin bar and club Reina is closing on Sunday, September 11 because of impending development construction. The 78 Rainey Street address will make way for residential building developments. The bar opened in January 2020. Similarly, on the same bar-filled street, Craft Pride, Container Bar, and Bungalow closed this year. One of Reina’s co-owners, Paolo Soriano, is involved with the forthcoming nightlife spot opening in the former La Bare on East Riverside and South Congress.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy