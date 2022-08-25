ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs announces plan to recommend deputy fire chief at Sep. 6 board meeting

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced he will be recommending Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department deputy fire chief. The Mayor’s office released a statement on Tuesday:. Mayor Flaggs states: “On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, during the Board Meeting, I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of...
WJTV 12

Emergency closures to affect Holly Bush Road drivers

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced several emergency road closures that will affect drivers using Holly Bush Road on Tuesday, August 30. Holly Bush Road closure between Disciple Drive and Rodeo Drive. This road closure will begin at10:00 a.m. and will terminate at 12:00 p.m. Holly Bush Road closure […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors seek solutions to prevent future flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As floodwaters begin to recede in Jackson, parts of Harrow Drive and Westbrook Road remain under water. Neighbors living on Harrow Road woke up to standing water in their driveways on Monday. While the water didn’t reach any homes, several cars were damaged in the flooding. The water was also waist […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
JACKSON, MS
#Vfd#Structure Fire#Accident
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
legalreader.com

Being Confronted by the Police After a Car Accident

Accident scenes are constantly changing so the sooner a person begins gathering evidence, the better it is for their case. For drivers who have never gotten into a car accident before, it can be nerve wrecking to think about their upcoming encounter with police officers and it only makes sense to be curious about what will take place during that initial post-accident confrontation. Police officers have been trained in accident scene investigation and when these figures of authority arrive at the area of collision, drivers should make sure they cooperate with them fully. However, this does not entail that a person has to excessively give details to the officer.
JACKSON, MS

