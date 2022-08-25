Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Jessica Cade to be recommended as Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday his plans to recommend Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of the Deputy Fire Chiefs at the Vicksburg Fire Department,”...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs announces plan to recommend deputy fire chief at Sep. 6 board meeting
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced he will be recommending Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department deputy fire chief. The Mayor’s office released a statement on Tuesday:. Mayor Flaggs states: “On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, during the Board Meeting, I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Residents Injured When Adjacent Homes Catch Fire on Pierce St
Vicksburg, MS (August 28, 2022) - The Vicksburg Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a residential fire involving neighboring structures on Thursday, August 25th in Vicksburg. The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Pierce Street in the area of Mission 66. Fire crews were able to...
Emergency closures to affect Holly Bush Road drivers
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced several emergency road closures that will affect drivers using Holly Bush Road on Tuesday, August 30. Holly Bush Road closure between Disciple Drive and Rodeo Drive. This road closure will begin at10:00 a.m. and will terminate at 12:00 p.m. Holly Bush Road closure […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
Jackson neighbors seek solutions to prevent future flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As floodwaters begin to recede in Jackson, parts of Harrow Drive and Westbrook Road remain under water. Neighbors living on Harrow Road woke up to standing water in their driveways on Monday. While the water didn’t reach any homes, several cars were damaged in the flooding. The water was also waist […]
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns
The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
Natchez Democrat
Car stolen amid rash of overnight automobile burglaries in Montebello neighborhood
NATCHEZ — Several residents of the Melrose Montebello Parkway and Creek Bend Road neighborhoods awoke Monday to find their cars had been rummaged through and one lady in the area reported her car was stolen, according to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. Police are still working to locate suspects...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace addresses Big Black River flooding and Warriors Trail closure
Warrior’s Trail is currently impassable due to the rising waters of the Big Black River. The Big Black River has flooded across the gravel section of Warriors Trail, just before its intersection with Highway 80. Barricades have been placed to alert traffic to the road’s closure. “This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
legalreader.com
Being Confronted by the Police After a Car Accident
Accident scenes are constantly changing so the sooner a person begins gathering evidence, the better it is for their case. For drivers who have never gotten into a car accident before, it can be nerve wrecking to think about their upcoming encounter with police officers and it only makes sense to be curious about what will take place during that initial post-accident confrontation. Police officers have been trained in accident scene investigation and when these figures of authority arrive at the area of collision, drivers should make sure they cooperate with them fully. However, this does not entail that a person has to excessively give details to the officer.
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
WDAM-TV
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
WLBT
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents. According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out. The press release...
WLBT
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson. Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from...
Comments / 0