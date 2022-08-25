Related
Person accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus
Baton Rouge Metro Airport offering nonstop flights for select LSU football games
Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
Louisiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
Masked suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles in Livingston Parish, officials say
Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card
IN THIS ARTICLE
Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage
Former Southern players learn fates on NFL roster cut day
Community, alumni invited to give back during Southern University Give Day
Deputies respond to Monday morning crash involving school bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney suggests stiffer penalties for parents pulling strings of juvenile crime
JACQUES TALK: Tony Moss
Police trying to identify Ponchatoula woman accused of stabbing store clerk
BRPD: Man shot to death on West Brookstown Drive
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
Man accused of raping child
‘You are what you speak:’ BR non-profit spearheading music competition aimed at curbing crime
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0