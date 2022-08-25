ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport offering nonstop flights for select LSU football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport wants LSU football fans to know about several nonstop flights being offered for select games. For the LSU versus Florida game, American Airlines will take fans to and from Gainesville, Florida. The first flight takes off from BTR on the evening of Friday, October 14, while a return flight is set for the morning of Sunday, October 16.
Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. Police say officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Details are limited at...
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Loyal Service Project will support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by offering volunteer opportunities for organizations and employees to help reduce food shortage. Due to rising inflation and low inventories, lack of food has reportedly increased. One in five children in the...
Former Southern players learn fates on NFL roster cut day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One former Southern football player has made an NFL roster as a rookie, while a veteran former Jag has been released by his team. Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, who played his prep ball at White Castle is a member of the 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears.
Deputies respond to Monday morning crash involving school bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The bus was making a turn onto Burbank Drive when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JACQUES TALK: Tony Moss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Tony Moss got the football in his hands for the LSU Tigers during the late 80s, it was often electrifying. Despite being listed at just 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds, Moss finished his LSU career as the third-leading receiver in school history with 132 catches for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns.
BRPD: Man shot to death on West Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on West Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road in Baton Rouge. According to authorities, TC Snell Jr., 26, was found shot to death outside of his apartment around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds.
Man accused of raping child

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man accused of raping a child is now behind bars. BRPD said Felix Brown, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual battery. Jail records show he was booked...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

