ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dog walker with bear spray saves woman being pulled into a car, Illinois police say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZrNd_0hVVbmRb00

A woman being abducted was saved by a man walking his dog nearby, according to reports from Illinois media.

A 30-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached her around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Someone got out of the car and grabbed the woman’s shoulder, trying to pull her inside, authorities said.

A man walking his dog nearby saw the incident unfold, CBS News reported.

“What looked off is her body language,” the man told the outlet. “She obviously didn’t know this person... So I charged across the street.”

Yelling, the dog walker ran to the woman and pulled out his bear spray , ABC Chicago reported.

The attacker “went to get into the car and as he got in the car, I sprayed into the car,” the man said.

Authorities later said that three other people were in the car. All four suspects fled.

The woman told the good Samaritan that the person got out of the car and said, “Hey baby, you’re looking pretty good,” before grabbing her, NBC Chicago reported.

The woman’s family was grateful for the man’s quick action, CBS News reported.

The man started carrying bear spray after he was almost mugged, NBC Chicago reported. At the time, ”people around me froze so I wanted to make sure I could help somebody out,” he said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Woman spreading husband’s ashes in Alaska is rescued by vacationing first-responders

Arguing brothers pull out guns and shoot each other, Texas cops say. One was killed

Dozens of children rescued from day care center as flood waters rise in Mississippi

Comments / 16

Sherry Hardimon
5d ago

The man had bear spray because it probably was a bad area to protect himself thank God he was there the story could've ended different!

Reply
15
Leilani Pawloski
4d ago

Thank you Sir, for your quick thinking and risking your well being to save another. The intention of those men would have been horrific if not her death. These days we have to protect ourselves, especially women just like it always has been. We use to carry a small bottle of mace with us back in the day. Right on the key chain.

Reply
6
Mike Staublein
5d ago

bear spray for the animals, that's good. I know what kind of animals they were

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alaska State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Dog walker hailed as hero for intervening when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Loop man's gut told him something was wrong when he saw a woman being yanked into a car early Wednesday – and indeed something was. The man was walking his dog at the time on what up to that point had been the start of a routine day, and he took his chances and ran to free the woman. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday night, the man may have risked his life to safe someone else's. "It's not about being a hero," the dog walker said. "It's about being a neighbor." The man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walker#Police#Bear Spray#Violent Crime#Cbs News#Abc Chicago#Nbc Chicago
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Field & Stream

Canadian Hiker Faces Several Charges After Shooting Black Bear with 20-Gauge Shotgun in Self Defense

On Saturday, August 6, two hikers came face to face with a black bear in Jasper National Park, in eastern British Columbia. The bear was only 30 meters away from the hikers when they encountered it on the popular Overlander Trail. One of the hikers fired off their 20-gauge shotgun to try to haze the bear away, but the bruin didn’t retreat. The hiker fired again, this time hitting the bear, which rolled down a creek bank. The hikers immediately left the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
2K+
Followers
166
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy