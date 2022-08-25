Dog walker with bear spray saves woman being pulled into a car, Illinois police say

A woman being abducted was saved by a man walking his dog nearby, according to reports from Illinois media.

A 30-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached her around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Someone got out of the car and grabbed the woman’s shoulder, trying to pull her inside, authorities said.

A man walking his dog nearby saw the incident unfold, CBS News reported.

“What looked off is her body language,” the man told the outlet. “She obviously didn’t know this person... So I charged across the street.”

Yelling, the dog walker ran to the woman and pulled out his bear spray , ABC Chicago reported.

The attacker “went to get into the car and as he got in the car, I sprayed into the car,” the man said.

Authorities later said that three other people were in the car. All four suspects fled.

The woman told the good Samaritan that the person got out of the car and said, “Hey baby, you’re looking pretty good,” before grabbing her, NBC Chicago reported.

The woman’s family was grateful for the man’s quick action, CBS News reported.

The man started carrying bear spray after he was almost mugged, NBC Chicago reported. At the time, ”people around me froze so I wanted to make sure I could help somebody out,” he said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

