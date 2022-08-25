ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

4 wounded in gunfight between patrons, security at Temptations Cabaret; 3 people arrested

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Four people suffered gunshot wounds Thursday morning outside Temptations Cabaret after gunshots were exchanged between a group of patrons and security guards working for the strip club, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people involved in the gun battle have been arrested, authorities said.

The wounded people were taken to local hospitals for injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and he did not have further information on who the wounded people were.

“This business has become a dangerous nuisance,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn in a Thursday news release. “We’ve had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community.”

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Fort Worth police, responded to reports of gunshots at about 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 12,200 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicated there was a fight at the club which spilled outside, which was when gunshots were exchanged between a group of patrons and club security.

Three people have been arrested and they face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a security officer.

localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GRAYBILL, SHAWN CHANDLER; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNKNOWN;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pursuit begins in Troy, ends with two dead in Fort Worth

TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A police pursuit that started in Troy ends with two people dead in Fort Worth. Troy Police said in a press release on Monday afternoon that the department received a general broadcast call about 6:19 p.m. Sunday for service in reference to a reckless driver. Civilian […]
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
