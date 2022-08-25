ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Weekend plans: Harbor Jam in Schenectady, Travers in Saratoga among top picks

By Indiana Nash, Adam Shinder
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Mohawk Harbor was filled to capacity as Rotterdam native David J and the Lords of 52nd Street performed Saturday, July 30, 2022 during Harbor Jam.

CAPITAL REGION There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Final weekend of Harbor Jam

For the last weekend of the 2022 Harbor Jam concert series, Separate Ways will bring the music of Journey to Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater on Friday. DJ Jay Pierre opens at 5 p.m. followed by Skeeter Creek. Separate Ways is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, the band Shining Star will pay tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. DJ Ketchup opens the show at 5 p.m. followed by Scars N’ Stripes. Shining Star will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show will round out the evening.

Travers day at Saratoga

The marquee day of the Saratoga Race Course season comes Saturday, where a crowd of more than 40,000 is likely for the meet’s signature race, the Travers Stakes.

Post time for the Travers, which is headed by a field of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, Preakness winner Early Voting and Jim Dandy winner Epicenter, is 5:44 p.m. It’ll be the last of six graded stakes races on the card, with other featured races including the Ballston Spa (1:17 p.m.), Forego (1:55 p.m.), Allen Jerkens (3:32 p.m.), Personal Ensign (4:32 p.m.) and Sword Dancer (5:05 p.m.).

Jaguars on view

The annual Jaguars at Saratoga show is set to run from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

In previous years, the show, which is run by the Capital Region Jaguar Club of New York, has featured classic and modern Jaguars such as XKs, Mark IIs, E-Types and newer F-Types, even a 1955 D-Type race car. Newer models will also be on hand. For more information about the show, including how to register, visit crjcny.org.

Play set for Proctors

Tonight through Sunday, The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY will present “Flyin’ West,” by Pearl Cleage and directed by Jean-Remy Monnay at the GE Theatre at Proctors.

Set in 1898, the play tells the story of some African-American female pioneers who settled, together, in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas. The production will be performed with scripts in hand.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit capitalrep.org.

Food and fun at the fair

The Washington County Fair continues this weekend with animal shows, live music, chainsaw demonstrations, circus acts, tractor pulls and more.

Grit-N-Whiskey will perform in the entertainment tent from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Big Sky Country is set to play on Saturday. There’s also plenty to choose from when it comes to fair foods, including vendors like Taylor’s Steak Tip Bowls, Corner BBQ Grill and Angela’s Pizza.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 13 and under. For more information visit washingtoncountyfair.com.

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

