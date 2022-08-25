ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 25, 2022: Bureau of Elections recommends abortion ballot initiative should go before voters

By Dorothy Hernandez
The challenge facing the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative

The Board of Canvassers will decide whether to certify the proposal for the November ballot this week. This week, the Michigan Board of Canvassers — consisting of two Republicans and two Democrats — will decide whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment proposal language for inclusion on the ballot in November. The amendment seeks to protect the fundamental right to make decisions about pregnancy, according to its proponents.
What new Kids Count data reveals about Michigan kids

A recent Kids Count report reveals that Michigan could be doing a better job when it comes to the well-being of children — noting that the state ranks 32nd in that area. But that isn’t to say there haven’t been improvements in the lives of Michigan children.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible

Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids

Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been formally confirmed by police, was allegedly waiting for a bus early Sunday morning in Detroit when she was shot and killed early by an assailant on the city's west side. Police said the teen suspect almost seemed to be shooting people at random before he was arrested by police after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Michigan's largest marijuana recall and the fallout

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts and Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University. Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit. Email: ontheline@freepress.com.
‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
