Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 25, 2022: Bureau of Elections recommends abortion ballot initiative should go before voters

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
wdet.org
The challenge facing the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative
The Board of Canvassers will decide whether to certify the proposal for the November ballot this week. This week, the Michigan Board of Canvassers — consisting of two Republicans and two Democrats — will decide whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment proposal language for inclusion on the ballot in November. The amendment seeks to protect the fundamental right to make decisions about pregnancy, according to its proponents.
wdet.org
What new Kids Count data reveals about Michigan kids
A recent Kids Count report reveals that Michigan could be doing a better job when it comes to the well-being of children — noting that the state ranks 32nd in that area. But that isn’t to say there haven’t been improvements in the lives of Michigan children.
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible
Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
Young Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake while trying to swim to floating platform with friends
A young Indiana man is dead after drowning while swimming with two friends in Oakland County Sunday evening. Joshua Auxier of Fountain City, Indiana, was pulled from the water of Sears Lake in Milford Township.
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
Detroit News
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids
Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been formally confirmed by police, was allegedly waiting for a bus early Sunday morning in Detroit when she was shot and killed early by an assailant on the city's west side. Police said the teen suspect almost seemed to be shooting people at random before he was arrested by police after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Michigan's largest marijuana recall and the fallout
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts and Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University. Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit. Email: ontheline@freepress.com.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old badly hurt, brother, 2 officers shocked after child tried to swing on live wire in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, and his brother and two officers were shocked trying to pull him off, police said. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) in the 13100 block...
fox2detroit.com
Illegal marijuana operation explodes in Detroit; cause under investigation
Investigators are back at the scene of an explosion that happened Monday evening in Detroit, as they work to determine what led to the blast. Authorities said an illegal marijuana operation was in the building.
WNEM
‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
Comments / 2