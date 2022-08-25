Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 25, 2022: Bureau of Elections recommends abortion ballot initiative should go before voters

Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been formally confirmed by police, was allegedly waiting for a bus early Sunday morning in Detroit when she was shot and killed early by an assailant on the city's west side. Police said the teen suspect almost seemed to be shooting people at random before he was arrested by police after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO