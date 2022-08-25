Florida Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Defensive Line

Analyzing the Florida Gators depth chart at each position heading into the 2022 season.

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and AllGators is here to break it down position by position.

After wrapping up the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday, the series flips to Patrick Toney's defensive unit. We start up front with the players who will man the interior and strongside end of the Gators' trenches in 2022.

Starters: Gervon Dexter (DL), Jalen Lee (DT), Princely Umanmielen (DE)

The Florida Gators' defensive line unit is arguably the spot filled with the most question marks heading into the 2022 season, largely due to the new defensive scheme and a thin unit in terms of talent and depth.

However, prior to fall camp, the star of the unit Gervon Dexter provided a little insight into what the position will look like under Toney’s tutelage in year one. When talking about his future usage in the lineup, Dexter stated that he will take on the defensive end position this season despite operating primarily as a three-technique in his first two seasons.

He's compiled 70 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 25 games as a monstrous plug in the middle against the run. His production from that spot slates him as a potential top defensive lineman in the country this season.

However, taking steps forward as a pass rusher this offseason, the mixture of length and power he presents has the staff intrigued by his potential to be disruptive against offensive tackles the way he has been against centers and guards thus far in his career. While he won't exclusively feature as a defensive end, and will assume his three-tech spot as well on rushing downs, the positional versatility masks the relative lack of depth in the defensive trenches.

Indicating a multiple front that includes four or three down linemen sets and deploying different personnel pieces based on the situation, the interior and exterior spots that have become a norm at Florida is no more.

The other starters will be more limited to their traditional positions.

Princely Umanmielen gets the nod at starting strong side defensive end after his impressive progression since live practice began under the new staff this spring.

Equipped as an explosive pass rusher off the edge with uncanny bend when working around offensive tackles. He will take on a heavy workload opposite edge rusher (which we will touch on as a whole in a separate breakdown) Brenton Cox Jr. as Florida attempts to rekindle pass-rushing success in 2022.

Finally, COVID-year sophomore Jalen Lee is expected to receive meaningful action for the first time in his Gators career.

He may have received more playing time a season ago if it weren’t for a high ankle sprain heading into week one against FAU that derailed the start of his year.

Lee enters this season at full health with the keys to a nose tackle position that will be the most heavily rotated position on a constantly revolving defensive line based on situations.

Rotational Pieces: Tyreak Sapp (DE), Justus Boone (DE), Desmond Watson (DT), Chris McClellan (DT)

The aforementioned rotation in the trenches bodes well for a bevy of second-year players, and one notable freshman.

Tyreak Sapp and Justus Boone emerge as prime candidates to fill crucial spots in the second team.

On Wednesday, Sapp received praise from head coach Billy Napier as a core piece to the depth Florida is attempting to build heading into the season.

Boone, similarly, was recently named the leader of Sean Spencer’s “wild dogs” unit, suggesting his progression on the field and as a leader slates him for playing time.

Neither played in more than two games a season ago.

Interior defensive lineman Desmond Watson will be one of the frequent faces to assume a role at nose tackle. His ability to swallow holes in the middle will be a luxury for the Gators on early downs and short yardage situations, although his over 400-pound frame won’t allow him to play more than 25-30 snaps per game.

The wild card of the bunch will be freshman Chris McClellan , who’s shown promise since his early enrollment in December. Pairing that progression with his 6-foot-3, 305-pound frame, the Oklahoma native could find his way onto the field as a defensive tackle to stuff rushing holes in his first year.

Depth: Jamari Lyons (DT), Jaelin Humphries (DT), Chris Thomas Jr. (DT)

The three interior defensive linemen making up the position's depth heading into the year are in that position for vastly different reasons.

At the top of the reserves is freshman defensive tackle Jamari Lyons and COVID-year redshirt sophomore Jaelin Humphries . On opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of veteran status, Lyons enters year one as a developmental interior piece while Humphries continues to fit firmly in his niche as a career depth piece heading into year four in the Gators front.

Chris Thomas Jr. was released from the program over the summer for undisclosed reasons before returning for fall camp. The departure didn't result in a long-term separation for the squad, but will likely halt the already slim chances he had at playing this season as he proves to the staff he belongs in uniform. However, if he is needed, the former high upside 2021 defensive tackle prospect out of Tallahassee presents a last resort option to fill a spot in the middle of the unit.

