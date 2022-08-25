ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future

As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

City of Anniston recieves over $100,000 in grant funds for first responders

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Anniston will receive $100,363.63 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help purchase new operations and safety equipment. U.S. Representative Mike Rogers made the announcement Monday. “Calhoun County’s first responders are the first folks that people see in times of...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Foggy start, then lower humidity

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Showers later today, then drier

RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Flea Market#Inflation#Thrift Store#Business Industry#Clothing Shop
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested on theft, burglary charges after being detained by resident in Boaz

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Boaz man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after multiple break-ins on Saturday, August 20. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Vaughn Smith was charged with two counts of third degree burglary, two counts of fourth degree Theft of Property, Attempted Theft of Property, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and third degree Criminal Mischief.
BOAZ, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UA student injured during fight with another student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A University of Alabama student was injured during a fight with another student early Monday morning. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said one of the students was stabbed or cut, resulting in minor injuries around 3:00 a.m. VCU said campus police requested an investigation of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 19-year-old Shelby County woman

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old. April Dills is 5' 9" tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information that can help find April Dills, you are asked to contact Investigator Gibson at rgibson@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6274.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Trafford woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 11 in Trussville

A 37-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Hwy 11 in Trussville. Julie Marie Durflinger, of Trafford, died in the 7700 block of Gadsden Highway when the Volkswagen Jetta she was driving was hit by a Volkswagen Passat that had crossed over into her lane. The...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two police officers injured after high-speed chase in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two officers with the Birmingham Police Department were injured after high-speed chase led to a foot pursuit Monday afternoon. Police said the chase began around 5:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Graymont Avenue after a vehicle being sought by police was spotted. The chase...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

95-year-old man found dead after house fire

A 95-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Fairfield Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, William Henry Smith was found inside the house after the fire was put out. The fire happened at approximately 3:30 A.M. on August 28, 2022 in the 4000 block of Terrace...
FAIRFIELD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy