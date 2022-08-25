ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

Tim Hortons' Fall Menu Is Back With So Much Pumpkin Spice & There Are New Donuts

Tim Hortons has dropped the fall menu for this year and it features returning favourites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and even a few new treats!. While it's not officially the fall season yet, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit of autumn and enjoy apple orchards, haunted houses, corn mazes and all things pumpkin spice.
Popculture

Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
Mashed

The Type Of Ice Cream Michael Symon Swears By

Summertime is for trips to the beach or lake, barbecues with friends and family, and ice cream. The weather is never too cold and your belly never too full to say no to ice cream year-round — but in the warmer months, the treat feels like less of a splurge and more of a necessity to beat the heat, especially as cities break heat records around the globe (via NPR).
Elite Daily

Burger King's New Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich Won't Be A Go-To Order For Vegans

Move over, Impossible Whopper, because Burger King is rolling out a new plant-based offering. The new Chick’n Sandwich is made with an Impossible Chicken Patty, and it’s meant to rival the fan-favorite Original Chicken Sandwich — but without any of the meat. OK, no meat means it’s probably fine for vegetarians (although you may want to read the fine print), but is Burger King’s Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich vegan? Here’s what to know about what’s in the plant-based “chicken” offering.
Mashed

Caribou Coffee's Newly Launched Fall Lineup Is Every Pumpkin Lovers' Dream

When the weather starts to cool off in the fall, there are lots of activities people like to enjoy, from leaf-peeping to apple-picking. But for those who are more indoorsy, nothing hits the spot like a seasonal drink or snack from a cozy coffee shop. However, not everyone wants to celebrate autumn with yet another Pumpkin Spice Latte, a fall staple these days.
