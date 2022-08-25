ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

Nashville restaurant abruptly closes

Workers at a Nashville restaurant were left suddenly unemployed after a surprise closing. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee auto parts theft investigation

Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Changes coming to Fairgrounds in Nashville

The future of the Fairgrounds, just south of downtown Nashville, is beginning to come into view. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school safety

Gov. Bill Lee has announced new actions his administration is taking to enhance school security. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Merlot is just like a fine wine, and we know he will get even more lovable with age. He is a friendly boy who is a big hit with the volunteer team, making friends with all the people and dogs in play group. Merlot is always up for trying new things and really enjoys a nice long walk. Merlot is about four years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in El Paso

Metro Police said the 41-year-old was wanted for allegedly killing her fiance in 2019. Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting investigation continues. Tennessee auto parts theft investigation. Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as …. Drought...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Copper thieves target businesses

A number of businesses in the South Nashville area have been a target of thieves, some even hit more than once. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …. Rainbow bridge mural honoring dead pets causes controversy …. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Franklin County parents offer...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in Shelbyville

Police in Shelbyville are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victim hit with guitars on Broadway

Two people are accused of striking another person with guitars on lower Broadway. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

An investigation is underway after a portion of a horse ranch caught fire in Rutherford County. Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

CEO helping homeless people

A Nashville CEO is doing what he can to help homeless people get back on their feet. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gun found in Beech High School student’s backpack

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parents of students at one Sumner County school were surprised to receive an alert Tuesday afternoon after an incident during school hours. A student at Beech High School is now facing disciplinary action after a gun was found in their backpack. Sumner County Schools officials...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Major projects planned for Spring Hill

Spring Hill has major projects in the works, new development and a new exit off the interstate. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Robber connected to both crimes

The man accused of killing a Smyrna gas station attendant has been linked to a robbery in Nashville, as well. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double murder

A Hendersonville community is coping with heartache after many witnessed the murder of two of their neighbors. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Woman attacked while pumping gas. International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. Stabbing suspect arrested. Crews investigating business...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

MTSU baseball coach resigns weeks after DUI arrest

Weeks after being arrested in Murfreesboro, a Middle Tennessee State University coach is stepping down. MTSU baseball coach resigns weeks after DUI arrest. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarksville

One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Middle School in Clarksville. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville

Crews are investigating what led to a fire at a building in North Nashville. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Woman attacked while pumping gas. International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. Stabbing suspect arrested. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed...
NASHVILLE, TN

