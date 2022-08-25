Video of a French Bulldog begging to be reunited with the other dog in the house is absolutely melting our hearts today. And we have to warn you, you might shed a tear too. According to Amy Ruth Prince (or @amyruthprince, as she goes by on TikTok) her poor pup Tony had to have his eye removed after a freak accident. "Small scratch got infected and in less than 24 hours he had to have his eye removed," she explained in a video. Poor thing! During his recovery, he and his fur sibling Rosie had to be kept apart from each other. Which was difficult, to say the least. "Rosie is Tony's soulmate, and I have to keep them separated for Tony to heal," Prince explained in the onscreen caption. "She hasn't eaten in two days." The look on her face as she begs her mama to let her see Tony is almost too sad to see.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO