Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
pethelpful.com
Woman Swears Her Dog Can Talk and the Evidence Is Tough to Deny
If you're anything like us, you probably talk to your pets nonstop. It doesn't matter if they can't understand us, we do it anyway because they're our besties. Eventually they'll start picking up on words and the meanings. But nothing is ever said in return. Ugh, the things we'd do to get our pets to talk to us! Well, thanks to this TikTok clip, maybe we aren't too far away from talking animals. LOL!
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
petpress.net
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart
Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Who 'Has Better Manners Than Kids' Is Too Cute to Resist
Training dogs can be a tough task, but is it harder than training kids? One pit bull is proving that it isn't. TikTok user @prettypittieindie recently shared a video of her pittie, Indie, entering her bedroom. This fur baby opened the door on her own and only fully entered the room when her momma said she could. Then, after entering the room, she closed the door just has her momma asked her to, and even went back to make sure the door was fully shut! Check out the video to see how this good girl followed her mom's instructions.
Diaper-wearing disabled cat goes straight to the heart of millions on Instagram
Millions of people have fallen in love with a disabled diaper-wearing cat after videos of her were posted on Instagram. Two-year-old tabby, Aoife, is unable to use her back legs which means she has to move around on her front paws. Yet, despite also being unable to use a litter...
dailypaws.com
Watch This Toddler Trainer and Her Big Dog Master the Art of Balancing
Dog trainers come in all different shapes and sizes—and this one might be the teeniest. TikTok user azariaa posted this adorable Aug. 2 video of her daughter, Katana, and their family dog, Ollie. In the video—which has already amassed over 1.2 million views—kiddo Katana gives the sweet mutt the...
pethelpful.com
Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist
Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com
Grandma With Dementia's Emotional Reaction to Meeting a Puppy Has Us in Tears
Being an animal lover is a lifelong passion. It never goes away. One video on TikTok illustrates this point exactly, after one woman surprised her grandmother with a brand new puppy to hold. TikToker @daisyg222's grandmother can no longer care for a dog of her own, but her overwhelming joy at seeing the pup is practically contagious.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Affinity for Owner's Head Massager Reminds Us Why We Love Cats So Much
When there's a cat in the house, there's no such thing as a boring day. Even if your timid feline spends all day hiding, the anticipation and surprise of finally finding them can be entertainment in itself. Mr. Milo the Chonk, as his human mama Erika affectionately calls him, is...
pethelpful.com
Cat Hilariously 'Loves to Get Vacuumed' and People Are Having a Field Day
Cats and vacuums just don't add up--unless you're Fat Leo, that is. This chonky gray cat, whose name is more than fitting, actually comes running to the vacuum when his owner turns it on, and now there's a video to prove it. In the giggle-inducing clip, Leo lies back for a "massage" from the vacuum extension, even making sure to get the other side rubbed just right. If that sounds adorable to you, just wait until you see him!
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Thinks She's a Dog Is Absolutely Impossible to Resist
For those of you working from home, you're probably familiar with the struggle of being online while there's a pet in the house. You have to mute yourself during meetings when your dog starts barking at something outside or when the squeaky toy starts going off. Plus, they never seem to leave you alone because all they want to do is play. Don't they know 9-5 is still work hours?! They might, but they don't care!
One Green Planet
Meet Lucky Who Was Rescued From a Meat and Dairy Farm at Only 2 Years old!
Meet Lucky. He and his siblings were born on a meat farm, and at just two years old, he was found abandoned in a field. He was cold and limp and struggling to survive. Although his siblings didn’t survive, Friendly Fields Farm rescue arrived in time to save lucky.
Watch: Jealous German Shepherd has hilarious reaction to owner petting cat
Video footage of a German Shepherd looking suitably flabbergasted has gone viral after the dog’s hilarious reaction gained more than 1.2 million views on TikTok. Pet owner’s around the world will be able to relate to this clip… especially those who have multiple animals under their roof!
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Sweet Gesture Toward Another Bird in His Owner's Care Is Warming Hearts
Employees at a vet or shelter know that part of the job includes making rounds during the day. This means checking in on all the borders living there at the moment. As routine as this job is, it's helpful when someone comes along to make it a little more manageable. And for TikTok user @fixchix that someone who joins her is the furry kind.
dailyphew.com
Boys Form A Human Chain And Dangle Over A Reservoir To Rescue A Dog
To save a puppy that had fallen into a canal in Kazakhstan, five friends banded together. The dog fell into the canal in Sayran in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after getting too close to the reservoir. He was inches from a potentially hazardous spillway as the terrified animal struggled to maintain his...
dailyphew.com
Doctor In Indonesia Has Rescued Thousands Of Homeless Dogs And Formed A Shelter To Care For Them
The Pejaten Animal Shelter, one of Indonesia’s largest complexes with more than 5,000 square meters, was founded by Susana Somali. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused Susana’s shelter to take in up to 10 more canines every day. Since the shelter opened in 2009, Susana is unsure of the...
dailyphew.com
Homeless Dog With Cancer Just Wanted To Be Hugged After Being Rescued
Buddy was a dog that was living on the streets and attempting to get some affection from the people he met. Sadly, just as his situation looked to be improving, cancer nearly dashed his expectations. The dog struggled to get food, but occasionally kind individuals would bring him goodies. He...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Celebrate National Dog Day
On #NationalDogDay, we would like to thank our four-legged heroes for being a vital part of our law enforcement team!. The CPD’s K9 Unit is comprised of four dual-purpose K9’s who help catch criminals, locate illegal drugs, and even conduct search and rescue operations.
CVAS: Meet Coffee and Rajah, pets of the week
Meet Coffee and Rajah, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Coffee and Rajah would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
French Bulldog's Concern Over Her 'Soul Mate' Healing From Surgery Is the Saddest Thing
Video of a French Bulldog begging to be reunited with the other dog in the house is absolutely melting our hearts today. And we have to warn you, you might shed a tear too. According to Amy Ruth Prince (or @amyruthprince, as she goes by on TikTok) her poor pup Tony had to have his eye removed after a freak accident. "Small scratch got infected and in less than 24 hours he had to have his eye removed," she explained in a video. Poor thing! During his recovery, he and his fur sibling Rosie had to be kept apart from each other. Which was difficult, to say the least. "Rosie is Tony's soulmate, and I have to keep them separated for Tony to heal," Prince explained in the onscreen caption. "She hasn't eaten in two days." The look on her face as she begs her mama to let her see Tony is almost too sad to see.
