A brush fire in Poway prompted "limited evacuations" in the business park of Brookprinter Pl., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m. and was contained at four acres. The northbound lanes of Community Road have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed as of 4:17 p.m. Metate Lane still remains closed with no estimation of when it will reopen, the sheriff's department said.

POWAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO