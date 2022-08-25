ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Encinitas OK to intervene at Beacon's Beach

The Encinitas city council has voted unanimously to deny an appeal of a seismic monitoring project at Beacon's Beach, which followed a cliff collapse in May. As neighbors see it, the overnight landslide didn't warrant the emergency repairs the city launched in response, partnering with Scripps Institute of Oceanography to place temporary and permanent monitoring devices on the bluff.
ENCINITAS, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oceanside, California

Curious what is Oceanside California known for? That’s easy — its iconic wooden pier, stretching 1,942 long, is home to local fishermen, great surf, and a fun place to grab lunch at Ruby’s diner. The Oceanside Pier is a hot spot for tourists and locals who love spending time on the water.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Planned I-8 Connector Closures in Mission Valley Start Monday Night

Keep these alternate routes in your back pocket, San Diegans -- Caltrans crews will shut down various Interstate-8 and State Route-163 connectors in different areas of Mission Valley for several nights throughout the week starting Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. Construction crews this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SCORCHING HEAT, HIGH FIRE RISK FORECAST STARTING TUESDAY

August 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A long duration and high impact heat wave with triple-digit temperatures is expected to begin Tuesday and last through at least Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. Elevated fire weather conditions for inland valleys, mountains, and deserts are also...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
kusi.com

Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire in Poway Prompts ‘Limited Evacuations,' Road Closures in Business Park

A brush fire in Poway prompted "limited evacuations" in the business park of Brookprinter Pl., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m. and was contained at four acres. The northbound lanes of Community Road have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed as of 4:17 p.m. Metate Lane still remains closed with no estimation of when it will reopen, the sheriff's department said.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Dam#Water Supply#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Hodges Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastcountymagazine.org

HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON

August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Body found alongside rural road near Lake Hodges

ELFIN FOREST (CNS) – A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Wrapped Body Found in Elfin Forest Area Near Lake Hodges

A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The body, which was lying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy