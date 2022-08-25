Read full article on original website
San Diego weekly Reader
Encinitas OK to intervene at Beacon's Beach
The Encinitas city council has voted unanimously to deny an appeal of a seismic monitoring project at Beacon's Beach, which followed a cliff collapse in May. As neighbors see it, the overnight landslide didn't warrant the emergency repairs the city launched in response, partnering with Scripps Institute of Oceanography to place temporary and permanent monitoring devices on the bluff.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oceanside, California
Curious what is Oceanside California known for? That’s easy — its iconic wooden pier, stretching 1,942 long, is home to local fishermen, great surf, and a fun place to grab lunch at Ruby’s diner. The Oceanside Pier is a hot spot for tourists and locals who love spending time on the water.
NBC San Diego
Planned I-8 Connector Closures in Mission Valley Start Monday Night
Keep these alternate routes in your back pocket, San Diegans -- Caltrans crews will shut down various Interstate-8 and State Route-163 connectors in different areas of Mission Valley for several nights throughout the week starting Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. Construction crews this...
eastcountymagazine.org
SCORCHING HEAT, HIGH FIRE RISK FORECAST STARTING TUESDAY
August 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A long duration and high impact heat wave with triple-digit temperatures is expected to begin Tuesday and last through at least Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. Elevated fire weather conditions for inland valleys, mountains, and deserts are also...
When is the City going to fixed damaged streets in Rancho Bernardo?
SAN DIEGO — People living in Rancho Bernardo and Poway were pleased to see the construction, until they found out it was for the sidewalks and not the streets that have been in poor condition. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke with a construction worker in Rancho Bernardo who...
kusi.com
Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire in Poway Prompts ‘Limited Evacuations,' Road Closures in Business Park
A brush fire in Poway prompted "limited evacuations" in the business park of Brookprinter Pl., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m. and was contained at four acres. The northbound lanes of Community Road have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed as of 4:17 p.m. Metate Lane still remains closed with no estimation of when it will reopen, the sheriff's department said.
iheart.com
San Diego Bracing For Lengthy, Extreme Heatwave That Includes Coastline
Here's what you can expect from the heatwave that will blast San Diego from Tuesday morning through Labor Day weekend. A long-duration heatwave will bring temperatures ranging from 95 - 105 degrees throughout San Diego County, including coastal areas. Residents can expect hot days and warm nights this week. In...
Intense heat wave hits San Diego, temperatures to soar through next week
With extreme heat conditions across San Diego County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday morning through Labor Day.
Poway fire: Roads closed, evacuations ordered Sunday afternoon
Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon in North County due to a brush fire in Poway, authorities announced.
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON
August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
kusi.com
Body found alongside rural road near Lake Hodges
ELFIN FOREST (CNS) – A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. Weekly
Brad Catcott Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Accident on Carlsbad Boulevard [Carlsbad, CA]
Motorcycle vs Bicycle Collision near Palomar Airport Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., on August 15th near Palomar Airport Road. According to reports, officers noticed a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger speeding recklessly northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard. The officer attempted to...
San Diego, Coastal Commission reach agreement to allow enforcement of sidewalk vending rules in coastal zone
Coastal residents upset by a growing presence of sidewalk vendors may be breathing a sigh of relief in coming months, as San Diego officials said Aug. 26 that an agreement has been reached to allow enforcement of new city vending regulations in the coastal zone without a hearing by the California Coastal Commission.
Sweltering Temps Expected All Week Across SoCal Prompt Heat Advisory
High temperatures will keep Southern California baking all week long and into next weekend, prompting the National Weather Service Sunday to issue a heat advisory for the region. “Days will be slightly hotter and nights a little warmer, with the resulting heat risk sufficient for a heat advisory for Monday...
Wrapped Body Found in Elfin Forest Area Near Lake Hodges
A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The body, which was lying...
The Skydiving Center Turned Homeless Service Hub
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. More than four years ago, the city bought a shuttered East Village skydiving center with...
CA Coastal Commission Calls on OC to Take Down Private Fence on Controversial Back Bay Parkland
More than a year after backing down, County of Orange officials still find themselves fending off heat over nearly selling protected public parkland to a wealthy Newport Beach political donor. And the questions keep coming from various directions. First, it was from Newport Beach residents who deemed the sale an...
