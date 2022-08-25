Read full article on original website
Mike Hallowell
5d ago
there is a man my age dead and they only getting weapons charge and tampering with evidence 🤔🤔.. that's murder and a temped murder how the hell is this guy let go? what if that was the son of one of the cops or the judges or lawyers what the huh bet they would be sentenced to life with in the first 72 hours. New York state y'all are a joke
Juror: ‘Incredibly shocking’ what parole officer did in criminal case
In an exclusive interview with News 4 Investigates, a juror for a criminal trial in June talks about how the case turned upside down once defense attorneys got state parole officer Eliezer Rosario to admit that he planted evidence.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery
A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam
A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
WIVB
Town of Tonawanda PD investigating Parker Blvd. ‘targeted double homicide’
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment. TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue. Antoyn...
wesb.com
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
erienewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight
It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
erienewsnow.com
Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
Candlelight vigil held for Buffalo woman shot and killed last week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening for a Buffalo woman who was killed last week. Lameshea Sanders, 30, was shot to death on Berkshire Avenue. Friends, family and other loved ones shared thoughts and prayers during Sunday night's memorial. Rachanda Sanders, Lameshea's sister, has organized...
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Domestic Incident in Harmony Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Marienville responded to SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, for a report of an assault by a prisoner. According to...
