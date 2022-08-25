ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Mike Hallowell
5d ago

there is a man my age dead and they only getting weapons charge and tampering with evidence 🤔🤔.. that's murder and a temped murder how the hell is this guy let go? what if that was the son of one of the cops or the judges or lawyers what the huh bet they would be sentenced to life with in the first 72 hours. New York state y'all are a joke

erienewsnow.com

Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery

A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam

A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother

A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Jesus
Jason Schmidt
wesb.com

12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean

Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
JAMESTOWN, NY
#Shooting#Prendergast#Violent Crime#Roldan Pantojas#Fontanez Walker
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight

It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud

CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
CLYMER, NY

