FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped accident that happened Sunday Night. At around 8 P.M. Sunday, near the intersection of Covington Rd & S Hadley Rd reports indicate the driver of the moped was traveling Westbound on Covington Rd., when he lost control and crashed onto the roadway with his passenger. The driver of the moped, a juvenile male, was suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was rendered aid and transported to a local hospital. The passenger, also a juvenile male was released from the scene with minor injuries. Both juveniles were reported to not to have been wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO