Decatur, IN

wfft.com

Barricaded man involved in domestic disturbance arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A barricaded man has been arrested after surrendering to police. At 7:19 a.m. Wednesday Fort Wayne Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 5700 Alta Vista Ct. Police say a woman and her 7-year-old child had locked themselves in her bedroom to prevent Daniel Barlag, 32, from entering.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Decatur, IN
wfft.com

Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Father sentenced to prison for neglect of 1-year-old son who died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The father accused of neglecting his 19-month-old son until his death is going to prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Trevon Bishop to serve four years in prison for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in the death of Elias Paez. He will also have to serve another two years for probation revocation on a separate gun charge.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Allen County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WOWO News

Marion woman dies in Grant County crash

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion. Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving...
MARION, IN
WOWO News

Sunday Night Moped Crash Involves Two Juveniles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped accident that happened Sunday Night. At around 8 P.M. Sunday, near the intersection of Covington Rd & S Hadley Rd reports indicate the driver of the moped was traveling Westbound on Covington Rd., when he lost control and crashed onto the roadway with his passenger. The driver of the moped, a juvenile male, was suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was rendered aid and transported to a local hospital. The passenger, also a juvenile male was released from the scene with minor injuries. Both juveniles were reported to not to have been wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash

MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
MARION, IN
wfft.com

Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Man killed in River Haven crash ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man killed in a Monday night crash in River Haven has been identified, the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday. The coroner said it was 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell who, just after 9:30 p.m., hit a guard rail off the road, and then a tree. It happened on South River Road near Waverly Drive.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

