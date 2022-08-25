Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Barricaded man involved in domestic disturbance arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A barricaded man has been arrested after surrendering to police. At 7:19 a.m. Wednesday Fort Wayne Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 5700 Alta Vista Ct. Police say a woman and her 7-year-old child had locked themselves in her bedroom to prevent Daniel Barlag, 32, from entering.
cbs4indy.com
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”. According to the sheriff’s department,...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
wfft.com
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
wfft.com
Father sentenced to prison for neglect of 1-year-old son who died
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The father accused of neglecting his 19-month-old son until his death is going to prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Trevon Bishop to serve four years in prison for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in the death of Elias Paez. He will also have to serve another two years for probation revocation on a separate gun charge.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man once shot woman over drug debt; now facing more prison time for dealing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man once sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a woman over a drug debt is now possibly going back to the department of corrections for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl to a criminal informant and an undercover detective. Fort Wayne Police arrested...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says two people were injured in a shooting just outside of a popular Fort Wayne sports bar over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where...
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
WANE-TV
Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
wfft.com
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
WOWO News
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion. Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving...
WOWO News
Sunday Night Moped Crash Involves Two Juveniles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped accident that happened Sunday Night. At around 8 P.M. Sunday, near the intersection of Covington Rd & S Hadley Rd reports indicate the driver of the moped was traveling Westbound on Covington Rd., when he lost control and crashed onto the roadway with his passenger. The driver of the moped, a juvenile male, was suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was rendered aid and transported to a local hospital. The passenger, also a juvenile male was released from the scene with minor injuries. Both juveniles were reported to not to have been wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation.
wfft.com
Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
wfft.com
Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
WANE-TV
Man killed in River Haven crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man killed in a Monday night crash in River Haven has been identified, the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday. The coroner said it was 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell who, just after 9:30 p.m., hit a guard rail off the road, and then a tree. It happened on South River Road near Waverly Drive.
“Something everybody is going to miss,” neighbor reacts to damage at Auburn Garrett Drive In
WANE 15 reported on Monday that strong wind caused major damage to the screen at Auburn Garrett Drive In theater.
