Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
