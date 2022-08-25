Read full article on original website
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Brit, 30, raped and murdered by Uber driver before her body was dumped while working abroad
A BRITISH woman working abroad was raped and brutally murdered by an Uber driver before he dumped her body, an inquest has heard. Rebecca Dykes, 30, was picked up by Tariq Houshieh in December 2017 following a "girl's night out" at a popular tourist bar in Beirut, Lebanon. But after...
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa
More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’
A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday
More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down
The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
Human remains confirmed as four separate victims in Oldham mill fire
Police confirmed four Vietnamese nationals were missing after remains discovered, one of whom has been formally identified
Relative of dead children found in New Zealand suitcases is in South Korea, police say
A relative of the two children whose remains were found in a suitcase in New Zealand last week was tracked to South Korea, police said.According to immigration records, an unidentified woman, likely in her 40s, arrived in South Korea in 2018, the national police agency in Seoul said, adding that there has been no record of her departure.Park Seung-hoon, an officer with the police agency, said the information has been conveyed to their New Zealand counterpart after receiving a request for investigative help.However, the South Korean police reportedly have no authority at present to track down the woman’s whereabouts...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Ex-cop gets jail time after she didn't intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia
"I wanted to be a good police officer and my heart was in the right place, but I still came up short," Daria Jalali said during her sentencing.
Man, 28, is arrested after handing himself in to police following reports woman was 'raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station'
A man who handed himself in to police has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by someone she met at a bus station. The 28-year-old man voluntarily went to the police station on Sunday after Gloucestershire Police had launched a CCTV appeal. The appeal showed...
Police officer who urinated in Urban Outfitters changing room guilty of gross misconduct
A female police officer who urinated in the fitting room of a high street clothes shop while drunk off-duty faces being sacked.An independent disciplinary panel found probationer PC Amelia Shearer guilty of gross misconduct following the incident at York's Urban Outfitters in September 2021.During a three-day hearing at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, the panel heard how Ms Shearer consumed several alcoholic drinks in a four-hour period.She downed half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails at a bottomless brunch, then a Jack Daniels and Coke at another venue, before going to Urban Outfitters.A member of staff at the clothes shop gave...
Shocking moment elderly woman who was allegedly denied glass of champagne on flight slaps Jet2 steward
An elderly woman has been caught on camera slapping a Jet2 steward across the face after they allegedly took away her gin and tonic. Watch footage of the incident below:. The incident, which occurred on a flight from Manchester to Rhodes, is said to have unfolded because the passenger was refused a glass of champagne as it wasn't part of the service.
