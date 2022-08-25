ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Republicans
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down

The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Relative of dead children found in New Zealand suitcases is in South Korea, police say

A relative of the two children whose remains were found in a suitcase in New Zealand last week was tracked to South Korea, police said.According to immigration records, an unidentified woman, likely in her 40s, arrived in South Korea in 2018, the national police agency in Seoul said, adding that there has been no record of her departure.Park Seung-hoon, an officer with the police agency, said the information has been conveyed to their New Zealand counterpart after receiving a request for investigative help.However, the South Korean police reportedly have no authority at present to track down the woman’s whereabouts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer who urinated in Urban Outfitters changing room guilty of gross misconduct

A female police officer who urinated in the fitting room of a high street clothes shop while drunk off-duty faces being sacked.An independent disciplinary panel found probationer PC Amelia Shearer guilty of gross misconduct following the incident at York's Urban Outfitters in September 2021.During a three-day hearing at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, the panel heard how Ms Shearer consumed several alcoholic drinks in a four-hour period.She downed half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails at a bottomless brunch, then a Jack Daniels and Coke at another venue, before going to Urban Outfitters.A member of staff at the clothes shop gave...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy