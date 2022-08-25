Read full article on original website
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
WEKU
A Texas school board rejects 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic
A school board in the Dallas-Fort Worth area says it already has enough signs. Critics are testing a recently adopted Texas law that requires public schools to display a poster bearing the U.S. motto.
SFGate
Da's Lawsuit Against Potter Handy Law Firm Dismissed, Challenges To Firm’S Ada Cases Continue
A state court judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLC. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
