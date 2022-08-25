ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

ksl.com

2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died

PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Gunman threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and wife after campaign event, charges say

HIGHLAND — A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game

LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help

PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game

AMERICAN FORK — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School's football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

On to Tampa: 5 things we learned from BYU's fall training camp

PROVO — With one week to go until the Cougars' 2022 season opener at South Florida, BYU put the finishing touches on fall camp and moved on to the Bulls this week. The Cougars wrapped up a quiet camp Tuesday with the final scrimmage, a reserve-heavy lineup that included close to 100 plays, an appearance by a few starters like quarterback Jaren Hall and tight end Dallin Holker, and a wide range of reserve players trying to find a spot on the two-deep depth chart and travel roster for Sept. 3.
PROVO, UT

