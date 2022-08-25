Read full article on original website
Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Indianapolis man sentenced after firing shots at IMPD officers in 12-hour standoff at south side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright, of Indianapolis, to 10 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at IMPD SWAT officers during a 12-hour standoff in January 2022. According to court documents, Marion County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to serve an eviction notice...
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Monticello man critically injured by tree that fell on his truck during storms
MONTICELLO, Ind. — Monday's storms wreaked havoc throughout the region, including in Fulton County where a tree fell on a Monticello man's car, leaving him critically injured and trapped in his truck until first responders could get him free. According to Indiana State Police, Hunter Smolek, 22, was driving...
Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn’t be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that’s federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
Westfield man arrested for attempted murder following road rage incident with street department workers
WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield man was arrested for attempted murder and other preliminary charges after an apparent road rage incident on Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Westfield officers responded to the area of East 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road...
Police want to know how suspect in Delaware County murder got a gun
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out how a murder suspect got a gun months after a judge ordered officers to seize his guns. The man is now accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Cy Alley was arrested Tuesday and accused of...
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Fishers mom uses 'Count the Kicks' app, helps save her baby's life
FISHERS, Ind. — An app that helps moms monitor their baby's movements late in pregnancy is saving lives in Indiana. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with "Count the Kicks" for a public health campaign this year. A family in Fishers is thankful they used it. There was joy...
'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County. Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt
KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
Purdue University names new police chief
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. “Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
Fishers firefighters show artistic talents with unique American flags
FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: See the video below for Carlos Diaz's entire interview with Fishers firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow.) Two Fishers firefighters have discovered a way to honor America and their fellow first responders, while also showing off their artistic side — and making a little extra money on the side.
Donated van gives Carmel mother battling cancer new lease on life
CARMEL, Ind. — A wheelchair-accessible van donated to a Carmel family is giving them a new lease on life. Jill Olecki is a mother of five who has been battling cancer for three years. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2019. She...
Purdue senior, cancer survivor carries on Tyler Trent's legacy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It started in 2019 with what felt like a sore on his tongue. A few months later, Purdue University sophomore Eric Magallanes decided to seek help. "That's when I finally went to my dentist at Allure Dental, Dr. Trevor Murray," Magallanes said. It was only...
Hamilton Co. couple provides refuge for Ukrainians escaping to Poland
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Ukraine is six months into the war with Russia. Two Hoosier missionaries living in Poland have found an innovative - and lifesaving way to house Ukrainian refugees. "The war isn't over and there's still tragedy every day," said missionary Tony Adams. Adams and his wife,...
