Peru, IN

WTHR

Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn’t be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that’s federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
WTHR

Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
WTHR

'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County. Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."
WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
WTHR

Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
WTHR

Purdue University names new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. “Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
WTHR

Fishers firefighters show artistic talents with unique American flags

FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: See the video below for Carlos Diaz's entire interview with Fishers firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow.) Two Fishers firefighters have discovered a way to honor America and their fellow first responders, while also showing off their artistic side — and making a little extra money on the side.
WTHR

