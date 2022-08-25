Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
Every NFL Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs in 2022 Season
We are nearly a week away from the start of the 2022 NFL season, and with each team cutting down its roster to prepare for the regular season, it’s time for us all to get a look at the latest playoff odds for each team. The Buffalo Bills, Los...
Buffalo Bills 2022 NFL Season Betting Preview (Take Wait-And-See Approach With Bills' Futures)
The Buffalo Bills are the Super Bowl favorites for the 2022 season, looking to rebound from a brutal playoff exit in the 2021 campaign. Buffalo didn’t need to add much to its roster, but the additions of linebacker Von Miller and rookie corner Kaiir Elam should make the Bills’ defense even better, and hopefully it doesn’t collapse in the final seconds of a game… again.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0