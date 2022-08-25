ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

To help put an end to dysfunctional politics, we must stop gerrymandering

By Former Fox editor Chris ...
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WR0r_0hVVXUrN00
Tweet

What if we told you America has an electoral system where politicians got to choose their voters? You’d probably think we had it backwards, since what we were taught in school about basic American democracy was that every citizen has one vote to choose who represents us. The sad truth is that because of a practice called gerrymandering, politicians and political parties have more influence on who gets to represent us than we the voters do.

Following the U.S. Census, which happens every ten years, states redraw their congressional and state legislative voting maps in a process called redistricting. Gerrymandering occurs when political parties are in control of this process. Democrats and Republicans have every incentive to draw district lines that give their political party an advantage in elections for the next decade.

Gerrymandering is one of the root causes of our dysfunctional politics. By minimizing the number of competitive districts, elections are decided in primaries. As a result, Americans have fewer choices, and candidates become more and more extreme. Gerrymandering affects all American voters, but it’s especially bad for voters in non-majority demographic groups.

As our politics has become more partisan and extreme, so has gerrymandering. This past redistricting cycle, both political parties gerrymandered to the greatest extent possible. Recently, New York’s Court of Appeals rejected maps drawn by Democrats that tilted the district map lines heavily in their favor. Similarly, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Republicans that advantaged Republicans.

Rampant gerrymandering continues to happen because it’s legal in most states. There are a couple key strategies politicians use to draw map lines that maximize the votes for candidates of their party and ensure their opponents get as few as possible. One is packing — drawing lines that put as many of their opponent’s registered party members as possible into one district; and cracking — breaking voters of the other party into as many different districts as possible to dilute their vote.

Gerrymandering violates the basic premise that each state and congressional district ought to represent all the people who live there. When successful, the party that draws the lines can more or less guarantee they’ll hold onto power for the next ten years.

So, who wins and loses?

Politicians, party bosses and lobbyists win. The rest of us — the whole country — loses. Because gerrymandering essentially guarantees “safe” seats for a party, our elected representatives have far less incentive to represent all the people in their districts and the collective interest. The less energy that has to be expended to listen to every voter, the more time can be dedicated to the party base and to the lobbyists and special interest groups who contribute to their campaigns. This distorted process serves to increase destructive political polarization and creates gridlock in our legislatures.

What can be done?

First, we must go back to basics and set commonsense redistricting guidelines. Districts should be as compact and competitive as possible, while attempting to keep communities together.

Second, we need to take the power to draw districts away from self-interested partisan legislators and put it in the hands of independent commissions. These commissions work best when they have complete transparency, their members come from across the political spectrum, and they abide by strict criteria to ensure fair and accurate representation for all voters.

Independent redistricting commissions work. Seven states currently use independent commissions to draw congressional and state districts, while two other states use them for state level districts only. This approach has proven to be even handed and tends to avoid the extended time required to fight the process in court or have a judge appoint an impartial mapmaker to draw the lines of constituency.

Third, as citizens, we need to be more involved in our communities. We need to support local efforts to require citizen engagement in the redistricting process, and demand answers to problems we all share, regardless of political affiliation. Each of us has preferred policy solutions, but we all have an interest in making our government work rather than letting politicians rig it.

States are in charge of drawing district lines, not the federal government. That means we can fix this process problem without passing a federal law. We can pass local initiatives ourselves in the states and communities we live in that gives everyone in the neighborhoods the opportunity to be heard.

If we want a fair electoral system, we must insist on the adoption of these reforms. The best way to ensure a fair distribution of power is to build sufficient public momentum that voters cannot be ignored. Call or write your elected representatives and demand reform. Together, we can end gerrymandering.

The Honorable Sean O’Keefe is the 69th Secretary of the Navy, university professor, and co-chair of Count Every Hero, a group of veterans and citizens dedicated to protecting democracy, fighting corruption, and reforming our electoral system.

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Examiner

Identity politics will be the downfall of Democrats

Sitting in my first-grade classroom back in early 2009, I watched as President Barack Obama was sworn into office. I did not understand the full significance of the moment, but I understood that a milestone in American history had been reached. Love him or hate him, Obama represents significant progress for the United States. But to the Democratic Party, his success solidified the new strategy for future candidates: run a minority who fits the party's social agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'

Rep. Warren Davidson defended Donald Trump's holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Davidson compared it to the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters. The FBI found 11 sets of classified records in Mar-a-Lago, including some marked top-secret. A Republican lawmaker defended...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#American Politics#Political Party#Political Polarization#Election#The U S Census#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#Court Of Appeals
The Hill

Major evangelical organization says Christianity demands climate action

The National Association of Evangelicals (NEA) called climate action a Christian responsibility in a 50-page report this week, a call to action for a demographic far less likely than the general population to consider climate change a threat. The NAE’s report, “Loving the Least of These,” addresses the scientific evidence...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Don’t let Trump ‘graymail’ his way out from under the Espionage Act

For most of his life, Donald Trump appeared to evade justice by using a combination of bluster, economic intimidation and legal feints. Another legal stratagem may rescue him from his latest exposure for grossly mishandling government secrets: “graymail.”. Graymail was coined to describe a tactic used by defendants in...
POTUS
The Hill

Student loan forgiveness should backfire on Biden

President Biden has announced that the federal government will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000 annually as well as extend the student loan repayment moratorium. This plan is estimated to cost taxpayers $330 billion and should be seen as the most unfair, outrageous, and disgraceful decision in many years. The president is telling Americans that they do not have to bear any responsibility for their voluntary obligations in borrowing money or going into debt. His proposal is also regressive and inflationary, and possibly unconstitutional.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

House conservatives prep plans to impeach Biden

Republicans hoping to seize control of the House in November are already setting their sights on what is, for many of them, a top priority next year: impeaching President Biden. A number of rank-and-file conservatives have already introduced impeachment articles in the current Congress against the president. They accuse Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

GOP edge in race for House control slips: poll

Republicans’ advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections is slightly shrinking, according to a new survey. A CBS News poll released Sunday estimates that Republicans will win 226 House seats in November, which is down from 230 seats estimated last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids

When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

677K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy