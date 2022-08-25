ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden sees highest approval in a year in latest Gallup poll

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004FKh_0hVVXS5v00

President Biden’s approval rating rose to 44 percent during the month of August in a new Gallup poll, the latest sign of the president recovering some ground amid a series of legislative wins and a steady decline in gasoline prices.

According to the Gallup poll out Thursday, 44 percent of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of his job as president, a clear improvement after his presidential approval rating hit a record low of 38 percent in July.

While less than the 57 percent approval he enjoyed upon taking office, according to Gallup, Biden’s current approval rating is his highest in a year. He last registered a result higher than this in August 2021, when 49 percent of respondents said they approved of the job he was doing as commander in chief.

The Gallup survey is the latest in a string of polls suggesting that Biden is recovering in popularity, after about a year during which his approval rating languished in the low 40s and high 30s amid worries about inflation.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll released on Wednesday, for instance, found that 43 percent of registered voters approve of Biden’s job performance, whereas 55 percent disapprove; earlier in August, 39 percent said they approved and 59 percent disapproved.

The Gallup survey polled 1,006 U.S. adults between Aug. 1 and 23, a successful period for the Biden presidency.

In the past month, Biden saw Democrats in Congress finally pass his climate, health care and tax package. A bill to boost the domestic semiconductor industry also passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support.

Gas prices have steadily declined, an indication of inflation potentially easing. Biden also announced a successful counterterrorism operation that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan earlier this month.

The uptick in Biden’s approval among voting-age Americans comes at a critical moment as Democrats embark on the final two months of campaigning before the midterm elections.

There has been a widespread belief that Republicans are likely to win control of at least the House and potentially the Senate, but Biden’s improving poll numbers are likely to offer some new hope to Democrats.

The president is preparing to promote his accomplishments on the road. The White House on Thursday announcing plans for Biden to travel to Ohio on Sept. 9 to attend the groundbreaking of a new Intel semiconductor facility in Ohio.

Biden will also appear at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser and rally on Thursday evening to discuss his accomplishments as he seeks to draw a contrast with Republicans.

Comments / 707

James Carter
5d ago

Mid term elections are only a couple of months away. The mainstream media is trying to build up bidens approval rating. He's just as useless as ever.

Reply(76)
349
the brutal truth
5d ago

They're saying working Americans will foot 2k of this student debt plan in taxes and now the media is saying Americans are happy with this? what a lie!

Reply(21)
185
Debra Williams
5d ago

the poll must be taking place in his mind because his approval rating continues to drop at least w people I know, even with dems. wishful thinking though.

Reply(56)
137
Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
CNBC

57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue, NBC News poll finds

A clear majority of American voters believe the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Florida home and recovered "Top Secret" documents earlier this month. The poll also shows a dissatisfied public,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gallup Poll#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

677K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy