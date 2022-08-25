Read full article on original website
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill would create a new 10-member Fast...
California considers legislation giving fast food workers more power, protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
WATCH: Biden calls for assault weapon ban, defends FBI in Pennsylvania campaign event
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday forcefully defended the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Watch the remarks in the player...
South Carolina House approves total abortion ban with exceptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a total ban on abortion that includes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy lawsuit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell...
Prosecutor seeks Trump lawyer testimony on voting system breach in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks on Biden’s upcoming trip to Pennsylvania
The White House is refusing to get drawn into the legal arguments surrounding the FBI search and seizure of classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We’re not going to say anything at this time while the investigation is going...
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe until after November
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
Federal appeals court says Arkansas can’t ban treatment for transgender kids
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled in October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
Georgia prosecutor in 2020 election probe seeks testimony from Meadows, Powell
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District...
Parts of Deep South flooded after heavy rainfall
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
