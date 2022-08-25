Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
Orange County Business Journal
First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island
Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
visitnewportbeach.com
5 September Events to Add to Your Calendar
September is here, which means it’s time to gear up for fall! Aside from Labor Day weekend and the start of football season, there’s so much to be excited about. And whether you’re local to Newport Beach or visiting, there are plenty of events to add to your calendar this month. From live music at VEA Newport Beach to three-day weekend festivities at Newport Dunes, these five happenings are sure to liven up your fall.
localemagazine.com
6 Spots for a Glass of Wine in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach—#2 Is New!
These Tasting Rooms Are the Perfect Places to Wine Down. While Orange County isn’t exactly Napa Valley, that doesn’t mean you won’t find quality wine bars here. We’ve rounded up six wine bars throughout Costa Mesa and Newport Beach that deliver immaculate vibes, bites and bubbly. Whether you like your wine red or white, chilled and sparkling or blended into a frosé, you’re sure to fall head over heels for these intimate tasting rooms. So grab your drinking buddy (and a designated driver) and make your way through this list! Wine Bars Newport Beach.
visitnewportbeach.com
Neighborhood Guide: Balboa Peninsula
Buzzing with things to do, The Balboa Peninsula is a scenic three-mile stretch with the harbor on one side and sandy beaches on the other. From waterfront restaurants and local surf shops to some of the best nightlife in Newport Beach, it’s easy to see why this area offers a little fun for everyone. Here’s a list of our favorite hotels, restaurants, shops and activities on The Balboa Peninsula.
Orange County Business Journal
Sonesta Irvine Debuts New Look
Three years after a name change, the Sonesta Irvine has taken the wraps off a $20 million renovation that aims to attract new travelers to the airport-area hotel along Von Karman Avenue. Public and private spaces got a makeover as part of the renovation, which also added new gathering, meeting...
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs in Dana Point Saturday September 3 2022
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs is on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday September 3 2022. Food & Beverage Concession stands will be located throughout property. General Admission Food Stations. Burrito station and Hamburger and Hot Dog Station. VIP Admission Food Stations. Ahi taco station and Carving station-...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Newport Beach man missing in Kings Canyon National Park for more than a week
A search is intensifying Tuesday for a Newport Beach man who became separated from his hiking group in Kings Canyon National Park.Quang Trong Than, 66, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21 between 3 and 4 p.m., near the peak of Split Mountain, on the Sierra Nevada Crest, near the boundary between the national park and national forest, according to officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. He had become separated from his group at the base of the summit.Than had planned to spend the day hiking to the summit of Split Mountain, and leave the same day via Inyo...
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
theregistrysocal.com
Shopoff Realty Acquires 11.9-Acre Parcel of Westminster Mall for $49MM
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), announced today the acquisition of an 11.9-acre parcel of Westminster Mall, in Westminster, California, which included an operating department store. The $49 million purchase was a sale, with a lease back to the seller. Shopoff previously purchased a 14.1-acre parcel...
NBC Los Angeles
Cool Down on Hot Days at This Inflatable Water Park
Picturing a swimming pool without an inflatable unicorn or rainbow or swan or hamburger floating gently in the shallow end? It's difficult to do, especially since pool-loving influencers have made so many modern aquatic accouterments whimsically well-known in recent years. But finding colorful and colossal inflatables on a much, much...
orangecountytribune.com
Two big mall real estate deals
Another chunk of the Westminster Mall property has been acquired by an Irvine-based real estate investment company. According to The Registry, which reports on major real estate transactions in Orange County, Shopoff Realty Investments, widely known as “Shopoff,” announced on Tuesday it had purchased an 11.9 acre parcel of the land on which the enclosed mall at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street in located. The price was reported at $49 million.
Extended heat wave moves into SoCal starting Wednesday, lasting through weekend
An extended heat wave moves into Southern California this week.
localemagazine.com
From Wiener Dog Races to German Eats—Here Are 6 Reasons to Attend Rocktoberfest at Old World in Huntington Beach
With summer coming to an end, there’s no better way to kick off fall than with Old World’s Rocktoberfest. Located in Huntington Beach, Old World is a family favorite for its authentic German cuisine, quaint collection of boutiques and massive Biergarten. This September, Old World is hosting Rocktoberfest, which will feature cover artists and tribute bands covering classics like Pink Floyd and other ‘80s legends paired with curated concert menus and a hefty selection of imported beer and wine. In addition, Old World’s popular wiener dog races will commence this September, where you’ll have the pleasure of watching some of the zippiest dachshunds in Orange County. So whether you are hankering for some Bavarian bites or must see the “Running of the Wieners,” visiting Old World is a must this fall! Huntington Beach Rocktoberfest.
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
fullertonobserver.com
Happening This Week: August 29-September 4
Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 29-September 4, 2022. • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Rebelution, Steel Pulse sell out the Orange County Fair
There is no better way to cap off a day at the annual Orange County summertime fair than with Rebelution. On August 3rd, that’s exactly what myself and many others did. The Pacific Amphitheatre was sold out, with attendees eagerly awaiting the arrival of Reb’s headlining run — the Good Vibes Summer Tour. Spanning from June to October, DJ Mackle, DENM, Steel Pulse and Rebelution is bringing the nation to their feet in respect for reggae music, one city at a time.
