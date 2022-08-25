Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Netflix poaches Snap's top two ad execs
Netflix has poached Snap's top two ad execs to run its ads business, Netflix confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: At Netflix, the two executives will oversee the development of Netflix's ad-supported tier before it launches in the next few months. Details: Jeremi Gorman, Snapchat's chief business officer, joined the...
Tech's competition game change
As tech changed the world, it also changed the meaning of the word "competition." How it works: In most other businesses, competition means several rivals are fighting to win a prize — typically, the customer's dollar. To win that competition, a company might offer a better product, a lower...
Garry Tan is the past and future of Y Combinator
Garry Tan was a Y Combinator founder in the summer of 2008, back when the famed startup incubator was known for its exclusivity. But Tan has no plans to return YC to its limited roots, when he takes over as president and CEO early next year. What Tan's saying: "There...
"Smart glass" is coming to a building near you
Among the Inflation Reduction Act's little-noticed yet potentially game-changing provisions: a big incentive for "smart glass," which can make buildings significantly more energy efficient. Why it matters: Buildings account for 27% of annual global carbon dioxide emissions, by one estimate. While eco-friendly buildings aren't as sexy or exciting as electric...
