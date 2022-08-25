What channel can fans see the Raiders and Patriots preseason finale from Las Vegas?

The last preseason game for the Raiders only will be available to watch in parts of California and other Western states.

Las Vegas will host the New England Patriots at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. The teams had joint practices leading up to the game.

While it will be available for fans in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Bakersfield, those in the Fresno and Sacramento regions will miss out.

Among the stations showing the game in California will be KTLA (CW 5, Los Angeles), KRON (MY 4, San Francisco/Oakland) and KGET (NBC 17, Bakersfield), according to 506 Sports .

Other parts on the West Coast will get the Raiders/Patriots game, too, such as KVVU (FOX 5, Las Vegas), KNSN (21, Reno), KTVX (ABC 4, Salt Lake City), KYUR (CW 13.2, Anchorage), KATN (CW 2.2, Fairbanks) and KHON (FOX 2, Honolulu).

Boston markets showing the game: WBZ (CBS 4, Boston), WNAC (CW 64.2, Providence), WCTX (My 9, New Haven Conn.), WWLP (NBC 22, Springfield, Mass.), WMUR (ABC 9, Manchester, New Hampshire), WMTW (ABC 8, Portland, Maine), WVII (ABC 7, Bangor, Maine), WCAX (CBS 3, Burlington, Vermont).

The Raiders’ regular-season games will be shown in the Fresno area starting Sept. 11 on KGPE. The Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.

The Bee will update readers where Raiders’ regular season games will be available each week as they become available.