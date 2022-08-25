Crash causes major slowdown on I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple crashes on I-90 during rush hour caused major delays for drivers headed home Thursday.

Traffic was backed up from I-90 at MLK Dr. to I-90 at Babbit Rd. Crashes were reported on both I-90 east and west in the area.

Traffic cameras from OHGO showed bumper-to-bumper traffic. Waze, which is a program with live traffic updates, estimated the backup at more than an hour at some points.

There is no information on the crashes at this time.

