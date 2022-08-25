ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crash causes major slowdown on I-90

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caO8r_0hVVVbaW00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple crashes on I-90 during rush hour caused major delays for drivers headed home Thursday.

Traffic was backed up from I-90 at MLK Dr. to I-90 at Babbit Rd. Crashes were reported on both I-90 east and west in the area.

Sign up for our Breaking News Email Alerts

Traffic cameras from OHGO showed bumper-to-bumper traffic. Waze, which is a program with live traffic updates, estimated the backup at more than an hour at some points.

There is no information on the crashes at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Coodots
5d ago

drive a little faster and stare at your phone,how did that work out?

Reply
7
Related
cleveland19.com

Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wjw#Mlk#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Avon student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy