Cincinnati, OH

SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
The Spun

Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
The Spun

Vikings Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury

In his first two NFL seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi "Bisi" Johnson looked primed to have a big career ahead of him. Unfortunately, a big injury is now putting his entire NFL career on hold. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson suffered a torn ACL during yesterday's preseason...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NBC Sports

49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing

Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
NFL

