Scoop: Truth Social's Google Play Store holdup
Google hasn't yet approved Truth Social's Android app for distribution via its Play Store because of insufficient content moderation, a Google spokesperson tells Axios. Driving the news: Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes last week claimed the decision about when the app would be available on Android "is up to Google," but Google insists that the ball is in Truth Social's court.
TikTok settlement shows Illinois loves digital privacy
A federal judge recently approved a $92 million settlement for TikTok users over data privacy, with Illinois users expected to receive the biggest portion of the return. Distribution details haven't been announced, but affected Illinois residents are expected to receive five more shares of the settlement than other U.S. residents will.Why it matters: You can thank Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which imposes stricter privacy rules than federal law and is considered the toughest in the nation. The push for BIPA was led by the Illinois ACLU in early 2008 — just months after the first iPhone was introduced.Context: Passed in October 2008, it prohibits sites from collecting biometric data and sharing it with third-party companies without consent.Biometric data includes facial recognition, fingerprints and voice prints. The big picture: Four unnamed Illinois teenagers brought the TikTok suit in 2020, and the company agreed to settle earlier this year. But it's not the only one. Facebook paid out $397 checks to Illinois users this year. Snapchat recently reached a $35 million settlement with Illinois users. And Google settled a lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, with details expected in September.
To trace Big Tech competition, follow the money
The best way to understand the ways that Big Tech companies do and don't compete with one another is to use the old Watergate adage: Follow the money. Why it matters: How Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft make their revenue today shapes the battles they will fight tomorrow. The...
Tech's competition game change
As tech changed the world, it also changed the meaning of the word "competition." How it works: In most other businesses, competition means several rivals are fighting to win a prize — typically, the customer's dollar. To win that competition, a company might offer a better product, a lower...
Musk sends second Twitter deal termination letter
Elon Musk's lawyers on Monday sent a second deal termination letter to Twitter, a follow-up to his initial termination notice in July, this time citing recent allegations made by a Twitter whistleblower. Why it matters: Musk's legal team is trying to leverage the allegations made by former Twitter security chief...
Musk lawyers subpoena Twitter whistleblower
Lawyers for Elon Musk have filed a subpoena for Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former security chief who recently came forward as a whistleblower alleging his former employer deceived regulators, per a new court filing. Why it matters: Musk's legal team is trying to leverage the wrongdoings alleged by Zatko, who goes...
