ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Deer archery season opens on September 2

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCYa7_0hVVUxj300

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday, Sept. 2 at noon and continues through Jan. 1, 2023.

Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system .

Hunters should plan accordingly and allow for time to receive their tag in the mail, as the tag will arrive by U.S. mail and not over the counter while the customer waits.

This applies while purchasing a bow license at a license vendor, or at the Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck.

Youth Outdoor Festival in Minot

The bow tag will be mailed the next business day after the license is purchased.

All archery hunters must have a bow tag in possession before hunting.

Bowhunters must follow all regulations of the managing agency when using tree stands, ground blinds, and game cameras in public hunting areas, including displaying an equipment registration number, or the owner’s name, address, and telephone number, on all equipment left unattended on Game and Fish wildlife management areas.

In addition, hunting big game over bait is prohibited on both public and private land in deer hunting units 1, 2B, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3C, 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

Hunters should refer to the 2022 deer hunting guide for season information and regulations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Baiting restrictions in North Dakota

With Deer Archery season starting this Friday, September 2nd, North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind everyone of something very important. Game and Fish say hunting big game over bait or baiting for any purpose is prohibited on almost all state and federal land. The restriction is in place to help slow the spread […]
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

KX Conversation: Youth Outdoor Festival

During the conversation, Gullickson discussed the Youth Outdoor Festival on Sept. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., being held at the Game and Fish Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND joins Farm Progress show in spreading fentanyl awareness

OMAHA, NE (KXNET) — Representatives with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division — including members from North Dakota — joined exhibitors at the Farm Progress Show today to spread an important message about the dangers of Fentanyl. The Omaha Division of the DEA consists of five states — Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and the Dakotas […]
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Hunting Season#The North Dakota Game#Fish Department#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

ND cities, counties await oil-fueled infrastructure funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects, while the state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the North […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Saving indigenous languages in North Dakota

STANTON, ND (KXNET) – – Oral traditions of our Native American tribes have been a part of North Dakota’s culture for centuries. And today, Native language experts met at the Knife River Indian Village to talk about saving their native languages. Members from MHA Nation and our surrounding communities came together to discuss the importance of […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

September 1st: U Drive, U Text, U Pay

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Vision Zero, will conduct their latest ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’ enforcement period beginning September 1. During these periods of surveillance, law enforcement offices across the state will add extra patrols and officers on highways and other major traffic sites in […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Gun sales in North Dakota

High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
BUSINESS
KX News

ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Where refugees in North Dakota are arriving from

The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being […]
IMMIGRATION
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy