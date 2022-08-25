ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Dunkin’ to offer free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1 in the Boston, southern NH area in honor of the school year

Teachers’ next coffee break is on Dunkin’. In honor of the start of the school year, Dunkin’ is running a special deal for teachers exclusively on Thursday, Sept. 1. On Thursday, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Boston and southern New Hampshire are treating educators to a free medium or coffee. The coffee can be hot or iced, Dunkin’ said in a release.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts among the best states for teacher pay in the United States at over $86K salary on average, according to report by Business.org

A report by Business.org has found that Massachusetts is among the best-paying states in the the country for teachers, with some of the highest grossing salaries nationwide. While not in first place in Business.org’s state-by-state comparison of teacher earnings, the average teacher salary from 2020-2021 in Massachusetts was the second highest nationwide at $86,315 — just behind New York state at $87,738 for the same average.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Dewitt, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dewitt, NY
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker sees new technologies, products on a visit to Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — SolaBlock holds the promise of a solar field turned vertical as part of a building façade. The 8-inch square and 8-inch-by-16-inch blocks called solar masonry units are designed in Easthampton and made in Chicopee. SolaBlock chief operating officer and co-founder Scott N. Longley said it’s his dream to get them into the hands of the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday

Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Violent Crime#The Red Roof Inn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy