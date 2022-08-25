Read full article on original website
Eric Suher, Iron Horse group to pay $14,000 to wronged workers, $25,000 state fine
NORTHAMPTON — Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher will pay $13,837 to 74 workers and a $25,000 penalty to settle allegations that he violated state wage and hour laws and that he didn’t maintain a valid policy for earned sick time. In June 2021, the Attorney General’s...
Dunkin’ to offer free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1 in the Boston, southern NH area in honor of the school year
Teachers’ next coffee break is on Dunkin’. In honor of the start of the school year, Dunkin’ is running a special deal for teachers exclusively on Thursday, Sept. 1. On Thursday, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Boston and southern New Hampshire are treating educators to a free medium or coffee. The coffee can be hot or iced, Dunkin’ said in a release.
Tapestry, Valor Recovery Center host Springfield march and remembrance ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day
Following a Tuesday march in Springfield in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day — which officially takes place Wednesday — a woman stood before people gathered at the event and shared some of the struggles she has faced on her recovery path from substance abuse. “I’ve been judged...
Massachusetts among the best states for teacher pay in the United States at over $86K salary on average, according to report by Business.org
A report by Business.org has found that Massachusetts is among the best-paying states in the the country for teachers, with some of the highest grossing salaries nationwide. While not in first place in Business.org’s state-by-state comparison of teacher earnings, the average teacher salary from 2020-2021 in Massachusetts was the second highest nationwide at $86,315 — just behind New York state at $87,738 for the same average.
Report deems 644 Massachusetts bridges ‘structurally deficient’
SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 650 bridges across Massachusetts are considered “structurally deficient” and that number will only grow without significant investment from the state to address the problem, according to a new report issued today by a Boston think tank. More than half of those declining bridges are...
Gov. Charlie Baker sees new technologies, products on a visit to Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — SolaBlock holds the promise of a solar field turned vertical as part of a building façade. The 8-inch square and 8-inch-by-16-inch blocks called solar masonry units are designed in Easthampton and made in Chicopee. SolaBlock chief operating officer and co-founder Scott N. Longley said it’s his dream to get them into the hands of the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
MassLive.com
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
‘Voting is a fundamental right:’ Supreme Judicial Court outlines rejection of Massachusetts Republican voting reform challenge
The justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court “discern no merit” to the arguments that Republican Party officials made earlier this summer in a rejected attempt to block parts of the state’s new vote-by-mail and early voting law, the court said in an explanation of its ruling Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on hand for Civic Center Garage demolition
SPRINGFIELD — Wielding a sledgehammer — and then an excavator — Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially began demolition Monday on the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage next to the MassMutual Center. The downtown garage will be razed in the coming weeks to make way for a new $30-million-to-$40-million five-story...
Democrat Quentin Palfrey ends his campaign for Massachusetts attorney general, days away from the state primary
With the primary just one week away, Democratic attorney general Quentin Palfrey ended his campaign as his path to victory dimmed under dismal recent polling that showed the former Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor trailing far behind his two opponents. Palfrey, the former health care division chief in the Massachusetts...
Gas prices: Hurricane season could disrupt trend of falling prices in Massachusetts
Even as Massachusetts saw the average price of gas fall 10 cents this past week, experts say that the low fuel inventories in the Northeast are preventing prices from falling closer to the national average, according to the State House News Service. AAA Northeast said Monday that unleaded gas is...
Sports betting: Experts look back at casino industry launch in Massachusetts for insights into sports wagering timeline
The competitive process for companies to bid and secure one of the seven digital sports betting licenses created under a new law is likely to “move slow” and include very detailed applications, experts said during a Tuesday afternoon forum. That assessment, offered during a Foley Hoag webinar, is...
President Joe Biden to visit Boston in September to discuss infrastructure bill
President Joe Biden is returning to Massachusetts less than two months after he delivered remarks on climate change and energy policy in Somerset. The 46th president is scheduled to return to the Bay State on Mon Sep. 12, according to CBSNews Boston, this time stopping in Boston. He will be...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Aug. 27
A condo in Dennis that sold for $185,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27. In total, 82 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $819,892. The average price per square foot was $560.
Student loan forgiveness: Massachusetts students may end up paying $500 in taxes on debt cancellations
Massachusetts student borrowers may end up paying additional taxes as a result of President Biden’s decision to offer between $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt forgiveness, depending on whether the state considers that forgiveness a taxable event, according to a national tax policy think tank. The Tax Foundation...
