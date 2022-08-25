A report by Business.org has found that Massachusetts is among the best-paying states in the the country for teachers, with some of the highest grossing salaries nationwide. While not in first place in Business.org’s state-by-state comparison of teacher earnings, the average teacher salary from 2020-2021 in Massachusetts was the second highest nationwide at $86,315 — just behind New York state at $87,738 for the same average.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO