Boone County, WV

wchstv.com

Electric school bus manufacturing company open for business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A manufacturing plant that produces electric school buses will soon be rolling out the vehicles in West Virginia. State and local leaders conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for GreenPower Motor Co. in South Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice got behind the wheel of one of...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens after three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
County
Boone County, WV
Government
WJHL

VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people

RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Buchanan County fire

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of two people were found after a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they were notified at 7:36 p.m. of a fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Rd, in the community of Raven. A man escaped...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
#First Responders#Starlink
wchstv.com

Two charged with soliciting a minor in undercover investigation in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11:30 a.m., 8/30/22. Two people were charged over the weekend with soliciting a minor in an undercover investigation in Putnam County. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and Rudy Lee Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, were charged separately in the investigation after deputies said the men attempted to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old for sexual activity, according to court records filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ten puppies found abandoned at side of road in Cabell County in box marked 'seafood'

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An animal control officer found 10 puppies left on the side of a road in Cabell County in a box marked “seafood" inside a wire crate. In a Facebook post on Sunday, officials with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter said the puppies were discovered on the side of Blue Sulphur Road on a hot and humid day. Some of the puppies were overheated and stressed when the animal control officer found them.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Nearly $2.5 million in funding awarded for projects throughout Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented $2.4 million for infrastructure and safety improvements in Lawrence County. Projects covered by the funding include a new pedestrian and bike path connected to sidewalks in Louisa, the renovation of a fire station, the construction of a new fire station and the installation of water lines to serve 58 households, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Kanawha County school system makes case for excess school levy

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County school system has created a web page to share information about the excess school levy that will be before voters in the November election and would raise millions of dollars for school safety and other improvements. On the ballot Nov. 8,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two men arrested in Putnam County child solicitation sting

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County-based internet sting has busted two men accused of soliciting minor children for sex and could lead to charges against another person. According to a criminal complaint, Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Hamlin was arrested for trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

