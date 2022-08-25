Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
wchstv.com
Electric school bus manufacturing company open for business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A manufacturing plant that produces electric school buses will soon be rolling out the vehicles in West Virginia. State and local leaders conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for GreenPower Motor Co. in South Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice got behind the wheel of one of...
WSAZ
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
wchstv.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled Tuesday for electric school bus manufacturing facility
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Tuesday for manufacturing facility in South Charleston that will produce all-electric school buses. The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. at 30 Industrial Way, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office. GreenPower Motor...
VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Buchanan County fire
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of two people were found after a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they were notified at 7:36 p.m. of a fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Rd, in the community of Raven. A man escaped...
wchstv.com
Funeral services planned Thursday for fallen Charleston police K-9 Axel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials announced funeral services for a K-9 being hailed as a hero after being shot by a suspect who was struggling with two other police officers. The services for K-9 Axel are set for Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention...
wchstv.com
Two charged with soliciting a minor in undercover investigation in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11:30 a.m., 8/30/22. Two people were charged over the weekend with soliciting a minor in an undercover investigation in Putnam County. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and Rudy Lee Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, were charged separately in the investigation after deputies said the men attempted to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old for sexual activity, according to court records filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Ten puppies found abandoned at side of road in Cabell County in box marked 'seafood'
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An animal control officer found 10 puppies left on the side of a road in Cabell County in a box marked “seafood" inside a wire crate. In a Facebook post on Sunday, officials with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter said the puppies were discovered on the side of Blue Sulphur Road on a hot and humid day. Some of the puppies were overheated and stressed when the animal control officer found them.
wchstv.com
Man sought in connection with credit card fraud investigation in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. An active warrant has been issued for Arnold Hiller, 47, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Hiller is...
wchstv.com
West Virginia State Police swears in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police swore in the agency’s largest cadet class in nearly 30 years. The new class of 63 cadets was sworn in Monday at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Video of the cadets being sworn in can be viewed below...
WSAZ
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
WSAZ
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
wchstv.com
Nearly $2.5 million in funding awarded for projects throughout Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented $2.4 million for infrastructure and safety improvements in Lawrence County. Projects covered by the funding include a new pedestrian and bike path connected to sidewalks in Louisa, the renovation of a fire station, the construction of a new fire station and the installation of water lines to serve 58 households, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
wchstv.com
Charleston police release name of woman shot and killed in Kanawha City; suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. 8/30/22. Charleston police have released the name of a woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha City and the suspect who has been charged in her death. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead about 4:45 p.m....
wchstv.com
Kanawha County school system makes case for excess school levy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County school system has created a web page to share information about the excess school levy that will be before voters in the November election and would raise millions of dollars for school safety and other improvements. On the ballot Nov. 8,...
wchstv.com
Two men arrested in Putnam County child solicitation sting
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County-based internet sting has busted two men accused of soliciting minor children for sex and could lead to charges against another person. According to a criminal complaint, Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Hamlin was arrested for trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl...
wchstv.com
New Details released of wanted man who killed Charleston police K-9 Axel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police Monday described at a news conference a gunfight at arm’s length between police and a wanted man who killed a police K-9 before other officers shot and killed him. City Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt, flanked by officers on the city hall...
