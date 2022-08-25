PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11:30 a.m., 8/30/22. Two people were charged over the weekend with soliciting a minor in an undercover investigation in Putnam County. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and Rudy Lee Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, were charged separately in the investigation after deputies said the men attempted to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old for sexual activity, according to court records filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.

