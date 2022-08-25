Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. Lesinski
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Memorial Scholarship established to honor Lt. Aaron Sulter
His friends, retired Buffalo policers, were determined to never let his memory be forgotten. They even got the backing of one of the best Hall of Fame Bills players.
BestSelf Behavioral Health 24/7 Virtual Treatment Centers Helping Combat Opioid Crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local effort to deal with the ongoing opioid crisis is showing some results. That's the word from the folks at BestSelf Behavioral Health which shared an update Monday on its "24/7 Virtual Medication Assisted Treatment Centers." The centers launched three months ago letting people receive...
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
This Popular Clothing Store Is Coming To The Boulevard In Amherst
Another store to dump your paycheck into will be opening up at The Boulevard in Amherst. The Boulevard (which used to be called Boulevard at Consumer Square) has announced some pretty sweet additions lately. Both Athleta and Marshalls opened there earlier this year. In March, it was announced that the Buffalo area would finally be getting its first Costco (big fan of their $5 rotisserie chicken over here) across from Carrabba's Italian Grill. Now, Buffalo-area shoppers can look forward to the addition of a J. Crew Factory Store.
Sheriff Warning Residents In These Popular Erie County Towns
You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting you belongings or personal property. The Erie County Sheriffs have a new warning for residents in various towns around Western New York. When someone steals your things or trespasses on your property, you simply feel violated. It is more...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about young Buffalo woman's homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Jalia Marrero. Marrero's body was found in June at the foot of Virgil Avenue and St. Lawrence Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide by Erie County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend.
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Locust Street
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Locust Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 17-year-old girl was grazed.
30-year-old man dead, 2 others wounded in Niagara Falls shooting
The man was pronounced dead at NFMMC.
