Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, NY
August 27 - Cellino Law

BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
BUFFALO, NY
This Popular Clothing Store Is Coming To The Boulevard In Amherst

Another store to dump your paycheck into will be opening up at The Boulevard in Amherst. The Boulevard (which used to be called Boulevard at Consumer Square) has announced some pretty sweet additions lately. Both Athleta and Marshalls opened there earlier this year. In March, it was announced that the Buffalo area would finally be getting its first Costco (big fan of their $5 rotisserie chicken over here) across from Carrabba's Italian Grill. Now, Buffalo-area shoppers can look forward to the addition of a J. Crew Factory Store.
AMHERST, NY
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]

These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
BUFFALO, NY
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
BUFFALO, NY

