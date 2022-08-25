ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

OK State School Boards Association names two recipients for Barbara Lynch award

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State School Boards Association selected two organizations as the recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Partner award. North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and Seaboard Foods both exhibited a strong commitment to their school districts and public education. These two organizations showed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Holberton School Tulsa showcases new campus expansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Holberton School Tulsa, a software engineering school, showcased its latest expansion Monday, August 29, with state and local leaders. The school is an alternative to college and is helping fulfill a major need across the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa employs landscaping robots on campus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has some new landscapers on campus, but they aren't on the payroll. These employees just require a power outlet. The university now has robots caring for their lawns. They're smaller than your standard lawnmower and certainly quieter. Painted in school colors,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Health Department observes International Overdose Awareness Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's Partnership for Success program, Community Based Prevention Services program and the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa program are hoping to raise awareness and prevent overdose deaths in the community for International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness Day...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Could trespassing penalties help reduce Tulsa's homeless presence?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They've been in business for over 70 years, Saied Music Company, the one-stop shop for all things music in Tulsa, and right next door to its Yale location is a defunct bank where some homeless now reside. "The entire city should be concerned with this,"...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

River Parks to host tire clean up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New Tulsa County Commissioner for District 3 takes office

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The new District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner took office on Monday. Kelly Dunkerley began immediately after taking the oath of office this morning since there is no Democratic challenger for the seat. "Kelly is a public servant and will be a great addition to Tulsa...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Acme expansion in Muskogee to create 65 new jobs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation announced its plans to invest in new equipment for the Muskogee plant. They have proposed investments of more than $3 million over the next couple of years that will increase operational capacity and create up to 65 new jobs. Acme...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts 'Beef Up the Blood Supply' blood drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a "Beef Up the Blood Supply" tailgate party blood drive event ahead of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday and Friday, blood donors will have their choice of a free "OSU orange" or "OU crimson" bedlam t-shirt. OBI also teamed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
