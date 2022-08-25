Read full article on original website
OK State School Boards Association names two recipients for Barbara Lynch award
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State School Boards Association selected two organizations as the recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Partner award. North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and Seaboard Foods both exhibited a strong commitment to their school districts and public education. These two organizations showed...
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
Holberton School Tulsa showcases new campus expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Holberton School Tulsa, a software engineering school, showcased its latest expansion Monday, August 29, with state and local leaders. The school is an alternative to college and is helping fulfill a major need across the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need...
Guten now unopposed in November race for Oklahoma's 14th judicial district
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The district judge race in Oklahoma's 14th judicial district is over following Attorney R. Kyle Alderson's withdrawal. Alderson withdrew his name as a candidate from the Oklahoma State Election Board on Friday, August 26. Alderson then called Judge Guten to concede the race and offered...
University of Tulsa employs landscaping robots on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has some new landscapers on campus, but they aren't on the payroll. These employees just require a power outlet. The university now has robots caring for their lawns. They're smaller than your standard lawnmower and certainly quieter. Painted in school colors,...
City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
Tulsa Health Department observes International Overdose Awareness Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's Partnership for Success program, Community Based Prevention Services program and the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa program are hoping to raise awareness and prevent overdose deaths in the community for International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness Day...
Could trespassing penalties help reduce Tulsa's homeless presence?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They've been in business for over 70 years, Saied Music Company, the one-stop shop for all things music in Tulsa, and right next door to its Yale location is a defunct bank where some homeless now reside. "The entire city should be concerned with this,"...
NSU alumnus, Medal of Honor recipient to receive President's Award for Community Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dwight Birdwell was named the next recipient of the Northeastern State University President's Award for Community Service. Birdwell is a Medal of Honor recipient and former Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice. “From his heroic deeds during the Vietnam War to his continued service to our...
River Parks to host tire clean up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
New Tulsa County Commissioner for District 3 takes office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The new District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner took office on Monday. Kelly Dunkerley began immediately after taking the oath of office this morning since there is no Democratic challenger for the seat. "Kelly is a public servant and will be a great addition to Tulsa...
Acme expansion in Muskogee to create 65 new jobs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation announced its plans to invest in new equipment for the Muskogee plant. They have proposed investments of more than $3 million over the next couple of years that will increase operational capacity and create up to 65 new jobs. Acme...
Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
Overdose Awareness Rally at Tulsa County Courthouse to focus on fentanyl, opioids
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. There will be a rally hosted by Families Helping Families in Oklahoma at the Tulsa County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to raise awareness of fentanyl and the opioid crisis. More than 107,000 Americans died of overdoses...
Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts 'Beef Up the Blood Supply' blood drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a "Beef Up the Blood Supply" tailgate party blood drive event ahead of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday and Friday, blood donors will have their choice of a free "OSU orange" or "OU crimson" bedlam t-shirt. OBI also teamed...
GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
'Winter is coming': City of Norman continuing talks to replace homeless shelter
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday evening, Norman City Council sat down to try and figure out a shelter option for homeless people in the area. As previously reported, the city closed its shelter at the end of June. Council narrowed down its options during its special meeting. However, several...
Tulsa business owner spends birthday giving back to small businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ebony Jones was a pastry chef in Atlanta when she decided to move to Tulsa to enter the cannabis industry and start her own edible business. Once Jones was in Tulsa, she created 8tewnty8, LLC, named after her birthday, Aug. 28. Jones is one of...
