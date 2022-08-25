WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night.

In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.

Officers later saw the stolen truck heading toward Madison on U.S. Highway 151. When they tried to stop it, the driver took off and led officers into Madison, the release said. As the truck approached the city, the driver hit a spike strip but continued onward.

During the pursuit, the driver was involved in three crashes, two of which involved other drivers. After the third crash, the driver ran away from the scene. Officers tried to track the suspect and set up a perimeter but did not find them, the release said.

Video News 3 Now obtained from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a black pickup truck hit two vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Continental Lane near East Towne Mall around 8:50 p.m. The driver continues on and is caught on another camera nearly hitting several other vehicles at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle and the gun believed to have been used in the robbery.

The release did not say whether anyone was hurt or provide a suspect description.

