Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
snntv.com
Bucs, Keel and Curley Winery bring back Tampa Two...sort of
TAMPA (SNN TV) - The ol' Tampa Two has a new meaning for Buccaneers fans as of today. Keel and Curley Winery announces its special Bucs sangrias is underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Plant City winery have a multi-year partnership, making the company an official sangria partner of the team.
snntv.com
Port Charlotte teen battling brain-eating amoeba still fighting
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A 13-year-old boy in Port Charlotte has been battling a brain-eating amoeba for two months now. On July 1, Caleb Zieglebauer and his family took a trip to the beach and had no idea how their lives would change. Five days later, he started to complain...
snntv.com
Parents speak out on dangerous intersection after Pine View teen loses life to hit-and-run driver
SARASOTA COUNTY - Concerned parents are speaking out about the dangerous intersection where the Pine View Teen lost her life to a hit-and-run driver. "Passing by and I saw the bike hit by the car… it was horrible," said neighbor, Adrin Slota. "It’s awful, it’s so preventable," said Parent...
snntv.com
Green sea turtle released back into gulf after recovery at Mote
SARASOTA COUNTY - A green sea turtle was released back into the gulf morning after a successful recovery at Mote Marine. “The best days are when we can help these animals and get them back in the ocean that’s always our favorite day," said Mote Scientist, Gretchen Lovewell. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
More than $8 million funding boost for foster care on Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Agencies helping at-risk children in the foster care system receive a boost in funding. This morning, Safe Children Coalition hosted a Legislative Advocacy Day at its headquarters, celebrating an additional $150 million statewide in core funding for community-based care agencies. This includes an $8.6 million increase in Circuit 12, which includes Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
snntv.com
Two Domestic Violence incidents this weekend. Why?
Friday Night found me in Venice at the scene of what turned out to be a horrific incident involving a man and a knife. He used that knife to kill a woman and critically injure a dog. A lone, heroic Sarasota County Deputy was forced to take him down before backup arrived. The video is chilling:
snntv.com
Woman's body found wrapped in linens at Bradenton hotel
BRADENTON (WSNN) - A woman is dead in Manatee County and her suspected killer is behind bars. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Steven Cozens and charged him with second-degree murder after he confessed. Deputies were called to Americas Best Value Inn a 607 57th Circle East on Sunday...
snntv.com
Chilling 911 call details moments before Sarasota deputies kill armed suspect
SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released the 9-1-1 call of a man threatening a woman with a gun inside a home on Tarawa Drive. This is the woman on the line with 9-1-1. “There’s no way for me to f***ing get out, there’s no way I can get out, he’s in the other part of the house, he’s got a gun in his hand and I can’t get out," said the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
Meals on Wheels seeking donations
(SARASOTA COUNTY) Meals on Wheels is in need of your food donations. The Manatee food bank is experiencing high demand for food, resulting in empty shelves at the warehouse. Meals on Wheels goal is to provide nutrition, and to make sure that people don’t feel isolated or alone. So now is the time to help.
snntv.com
Deputies shot Sarasota man after he raised his gun at them
Deputies shot and killed a Sarasota man this morning after he raised his gun at them. His girlfriend called 911 when she woke up to the firearm pointing at her face. Early Sunday morning, Sarasota deputies received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was threatening her with a gun.
snntv.com
Woman in Venice airlifted after crash
VENICE (SNN TV) - A woman suffered extreme injuries from a car crash and was airlifted to the hospital. The crash occurred at the intersection of Albee Farm Road, and US 41, but the cause is unknown. “We did have to shut the road down, for a period of time,...
Comments / 0