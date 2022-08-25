SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released the 9-1-1 call of a man threatening a woman with a gun inside a home on Tarawa Drive. This is the woman on the line with 9-1-1. “There’s no way for me to f***ing get out, there’s no way I can get out, he’s in the other part of the house, he’s got a gun in his hand and I can’t get out," said the woman.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO