ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
snntv.com

Bucs, Keel and Curley Winery bring back Tampa Two...sort of

TAMPA (SNN TV) - The ol' Tampa Two has a new meaning for Buccaneers fans as of today. Keel and Curley Winery announces its special Bucs sangrias is underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Plant City winery have a multi-year partnership, making the company an official sangria partner of the team.
TAMPA, FL
snntv.com

Green sea turtle released back into gulf after recovery at Mote

SARASOTA COUNTY - A green sea turtle was released back into the gulf morning after a successful recovery at Mote Marine. “The best days are when we can help these animals and get them back in the ocean that’s always our favorite day," said Mote Scientist, Gretchen Lovewell. A...
CORTEZ, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Sarasota, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
snntv.com

More than $8 million funding boost for foster care on Suncoast

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Agencies helping at-risk children in the foster care system receive a boost in funding. This morning, Safe Children Coalition hosted a Legislative Advocacy Day at its headquarters, celebrating an additional $150 million statewide in core funding for community-based care agencies. This includes an $8.6 million increase in Circuit 12, which includes Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Two Domestic Violence incidents this weekend. Why?

Friday Night found me in Venice at the scene of what turned out to be a horrific incident involving a man and a knife. He used that knife to kill a woman and critically injure a dog. A lone, heroic Sarasota County Deputy was forced to take him down before backup arrived. The video is chilling:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Woman's body found wrapped in linens at Bradenton hotel

BRADENTON (WSNN) - A woman is dead in Manatee County and her suspected killer is behind bars. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Steven Cozens and charged him with second-degree murder after he confessed. Deputies were called to Americas Best Value Inn a 607 57th Circle East on Sunday...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Chilling 911 call details moments before Sarasota deputies kill armed suspect

SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released the 9-1-1 call of a man threatening a woman with a gun inside a home on Tarawa Drive. This is the woman on the line with 9-1-1. “There’s no way for me to f***ing get out, there’s no way I can get out, he’s in the other part of the house, he’s got a gun in his hand and I can’t get out," said the woman.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Out Of Door Academy#Keiser University#Manatee#Riverview High
snntv.com

Meals on Wheels seeking donations

(SARASOTA COUNTY) Meals on Wheels is in need of your food donations. The Manatee food bank is experiencing high demand for food, resulting in empty shelves at the warehouse. Meals on Wheels goal is to provide nutrition, and to make sure that people don’t feel isolated or alone. So now is the time to help.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Deputies shot Sarasota man after he raised his gun at them

Deputies shot and killed a Sarasota man this morning after he raised his gun at them. His girlfriend called 911 when she woke up to the firearm pointing at her face. Early Sunday morning, Sarasota deputies received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was threatening her with a gun.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Woman in Venice airlifted after crash

VENICE (SNN TV) - A woman suffered extreme injuries from a car crash and was airlifted to the hospital. The crash occurred at the intersection of Albee Farm Road, and US 41, but the cause is unknown. “We did have to shut the road down, for a period of time,...
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy