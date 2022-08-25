Read full article on original website
Welcome Monarchs Tabling
Date/Time (Multi-Day Event) ODU Libraries' Welcome Monarchs event provides direction to the Libraries' services and resources while welcoming students with activities, snacks, swag. Students will find event tables placed at the front entrance of Perry Library.
Mane Line Tables
Date/Time (Multi-Day Event) Navigating campus can be a little overwhelming, but the Office of Admissions is here to help! Mane Line tables will be available for you the first half of the week as you learn your new home away from home. We cannot wait to show you around!
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive via the Blood Mobile on Kaufman Mall. Help save a life! Please register for a donation time by visiting redcrossblood.org and typing in "Monarchs" to find the August 31st blood drive.
Hiring Event for Recreation & Wellness Aquatics Program
SRC - JC Scrap Indoor Pool. Join our team! Make a splash as a lifeguard or swim instructor. Join Recreation & Wellness on August 30th for in-person group interviews and in-water skills tests. Interview Times are from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. To express your interest, complete the online form.
Meet the Staff
Meet the faces behind the meal! We invite students to join us at Rogers Riverside Café on August 31st to meet all of our talented Monarch Dining chefs.
Transfer Tuesday
Kaufman Mall - (Rain Location: North Mall) Transfer students, make your mark at ODU! Enjoy free food, giveaways, activities, and connect with other transfer students and resources.
Nutrition Corner with ODU Campus Dietitian
Date/Time (Multi-Day Event) Find our campus dietitian in the lobby of the Student Recreation Center each week where she provides nutritional information and recipes! This is a drop-in event. No registration needed.
Happy Hour with a Twist
Kaufman Mall - (Rain Location: North Café, Webb Center) Get happy for your first Activity Hour with free food, fun, music, and games! Learn about the importance of making healthy choices and win a free shirt by completing the online assessment prior to the event.
WOW Wednesday
Starting August 31st, come to Broderick Dining Common every other week for WOW Wednesday! From 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM enjoy a delicious fried chicken dinner provided by our chefs, music by a featured student DJ, and games for you and your friends to enjoy.
ALLiGATER HELLHOUND
Date/Time (Multi-Day Event) This exhibition features selections from hundreds of self-taught artworks in the permanent collection of the Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries. With many works made from found and repurposed materials, and with their visual commentary on communities and the hellish costs of social ills, they support the theme of sustainability—social, environmental, and economic—during ODU's themed semester this fall. The exhibition likewise includes several candidates for future display across campus as public art.
