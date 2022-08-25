ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Doctors, abortion bill prime sponsor weigh in on TN trigger law taking effect

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYbVg_0hVVThoS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “The next time you see us here, we could be in handcuffs,” Dr. Amy Gordon Bono said.

With the near-total abortion law taking effect Thursday, some doctors spoke out, including Gordon Bono. The new law says physicians will be charged with a Class-C felony if they do the procedure.

“Every day since I’ve learned about the implications of the trigger ban, I worry about becoming a felon,” obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Laura Andreson said.

Tennessee abortion ban begins with unanswered questions

There is a murky clause for doctors who determine there is an emergency need for an abortion.

“The abortion provider can mount an affirmative defense for acting to save the mother’s life,” Gordon Bono said. “But the scales of justice are tipped in favor of the state with an affirmative defense, instead of an exception to the law.”

The onus is on each doctor to prove the case was an emergency. In fact, in the Human Life Protection Act , there isn’t even a penalty for the person receiving the abortion—only the doctor performing it.

“The bill contains an affirmative defense, which I think is a very smart thing,” Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) said. “We’re trusting doctors to make that medical decision. They have the medical expertise, and they have the medical records that can prove that they acted rightly.”

Lynn was a prime sponsor of the bill when it was introduced in 2019.

“What would you say to doctors who say, ‘This is going to unfairly prosecute us?’” News 2 asked.

Lynn’s answer: “I think they’re wrong.”

She cited the state of Ohio’s abortion law as a good example of affirmative defense.

“Out of 70 instances where doctors were questioned about abortions performed to save the life of the mother, all they had to do was turn over their records, and not one was ever prosecuted,” Lynn said.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

The doctors say no matter what, they’ll do what they feel is necessary.

“In any case, I will care for the patient. It is my responsibility, it is my oath,” Andreson said. “There’s no way I’m going to watch a woman die, but it presents me with a felony.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
wpln.org

For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’

For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban

New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lynn
tntechoracle.com

Tech Committee in Violation of Tennessee Law

Tech Campus Space Utilization and Allocation Committee has failed to post meeting minutes online since Sept. 29, 2021, a violation of the Tennessee Open Meeting Act. The committee is responsible for monitoring the utilization and space allocation of academic and administrative buildings and facilities across campus. They plan and recommend changes of utilization and allocation of spaces based on academic, financial and enrollment needs, along with receiving recommendation requests for the changing or creating of new spaces.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Affirmative Defense#Trigger Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Tn
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee man killed in Ukraine War

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Tributes are pouring in for a Mid-South man killed in Ukraine this past week.  Multiple sources have identified the man killed as Joshua Jones. His friends told WREG he lived in Memphis, and many said he died doing what he loved. Just over six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, the death toll […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy