WMDT.com
Wicomico Goes Purple hosting Toiletry Drive for Recovery in September
WICOMICO CO., Md- Wicomico Goes Purple needs your help to collect items for those in need. As part of their Go Purple Campaign, they’re hosting a Toiletry Drive for Recovery. Donations will be accepted from September 1 through September 30. Travel size items are preferred and they’re looking for...
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Chp. of Attack Addiction to host overdose awareness candlelight ceremony
GEORGETOWN, Del. – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness day, and organizations across Delmarva are planning events to shed light on those who struggle with addiction, honor those who have lost their lives, provide resources to help, and more importantly, break the stigma. Attack Addiction, the Sussex County chapter...
WBOC
Concerns From Easton About Health Care Worker Shortage
EASTON, Md. - The Shortage of health care workers is and has been hitting the town of Easton hard. Mayor Robert Willey voiced how finding more health care workers is a top priority for the town. He says the concern is there of those feeling burned out. Nurse, doctors, practitioners, etc. are being burned out from overwork, added stress, and overwhelming demands.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
WMDT.com
Worcester County Public Schools kick off the new school year with an air of excitement
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A sea of navy blue filling the Ocean City Convention Center Tuesday, as open ears listen to leaders getting teachers excited about the start of a new school year. “I have the opportunity as Superintendent for just a few minutes to speak to the entire school system...
WMDT.com
Local high school offers new healthcare program, students receive college credit
DELAWARE – A new partnership between Delaware Technical Community College and Milford High School looks to grow the healthcare workforce in the first state. Now, those high school students can receive college credit in the Patient Care Assistant Program. We’re told the biggest thing the free, two-year PCA program...
WMDT.com
Wicomico schools kick off community tour
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools have kicked off their annual community tour. Pinehurst Elementary School staff could be seen around the community, getting to know everyone. We’re told staff were excited to greet familiar and new faces and students received school supplies, ice pops, and high fives.
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
WMDT.com
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Brightside: History Of Crisfield Exhibit
CRISFIELD, Md. – Locals know Crisfield as a city in Somerset County best known for their crabs, and life on the water. However, the arts and entertainment district is diving deep into Crisfield’s history to show it’s so much more than that, and always has been. “The history is just as important as any new idea that can be brought to town. I think it’s really when you find the proper balance between the two, that you have a thriving small town.”
“The Coming Coast”
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce a new special exhibition arriving soon at its St. Michaels, Md., campus, The Coming Coast. Opening Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the exhibition will feature works by Michael O. Snyder on display both in a traditional gallery setting in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium and in a larger scale outdoors on its campus.
WMDT.com
OC bridal company offers cost friendly ceremony options amid high inflation
OCEAN CITY, Md. – If wedding bells are in your near future, one Ocean City business wants to provide you all the magic for your special day at a fraction of the cost. We’re told due to historic high inflation, the U.S. average a couple will spend for a wedding is now around $39,000.
WMDT.com
TidalHealth announces passing of Dr. Harry Anthony
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth has announced the sudden and unexpected passing of Dr. Harry Anthony. We’re told Dr. Anthony, age 53, passed away on August 27th while on vacation with his family. Dr. Anthony, who was in practice at TidalHealth Primary Care in Georgetown, was a member of the TidalHealth family since 1998. He had served as the Chief Medical Officer of TidalHealth Nanticoke and for its primary and specialty care offices for the past four years. He was also a past President of the TidalHealth Nanticoke Medical Staff in 2009-2010, a former member of the Executive Committee and Quality Control for the Board of Directors, and had served the healthcare team and providers as Credentials Chair and Department Chair for Family Practice.
WBOC
The National Folk Festival Packs Up
SALISBURY, Md. - As the National Folk Festival packs up it's fifth and final year, the Maryland Folk Festival is something to look forward to. The Maryland Folk Festival will continue as the same extravagant and free event as the National Folk Festival. Local Manager of the National Folk Festival,...
WMDT.com
Community car show to benefit Nemours Children’s Hospital
47ABC – The Preston Automotive Group in partnership with the County Seat Cruisers is hosting a community car show this September and all it’s for a good cause. Mike “Doc” Alexis and Scott Zielinski with the Preston Automotive Group joined the morning team to tell us more about the event.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
WMDT.com
18th UMES Athletic Director Looks to Progress Student-Athlete Development
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Athletic Director Tara Owens joins the campus after four successful years at Central State University in Wilberforce, OH, where she grew student-athlete enrollment by 110% and secured $2.5 million in funding for renovations to athletic facilities. Prior to that, she was Director of Athletics at...
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to discovery of over 1,000 bags of heroin, $45k in cash
OCEAN VIEW, Del. – An Ocean View woman has been arrested following a drug investigation. On Friday, the Ocean View Police Department and the DEA Taskforce raised a home at 87 West Avenue following reports of suspicious activity in the area. During a search of the home, police seized 1,052 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected Fentanyl pills, and $45,237 in cash.
