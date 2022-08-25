ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Dave Fox talks CFB kickoff, Utes to Gainesville, Don to NY(?) + more

Dave Fox talks CFB kickoff, Utes to Gainesville, Don to NY(?) + more

KUTV's Dave Fox joins The Drive to discuss college football kickoff, Utes headed to Gainesville, Donovan Mitchell rumor-mill, his radio roots + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
Aaron Roderick talks CFB kickoff, trip to Southern Florida, roster expectations + more

Aaron Roderick talks CFB kickoff, trip to Southern Florida, roster expectations + more

BYU OC Aaron Roderick joins The Drive to discuss CFB kickoff, a trip to Southern Florida, roster expectations, high speed ahead to the Big-12 + more.
Nicolę Auerbach talks Utah vs Florida, Pac-12, her latest piece on USU/BYU/Utes + more

Nicolė Auerbach talks Utah vs Florida, Pac-12, her latest piece on USU/BYU/Utes + more

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach joins The Drive to discuss No. 7 Utah vs Florida, scouting the Gators, Pac-12 expectations, her piece on the Utes/Cougs/Aggies + more.
Zac MacMath on the latest with the club, a draw in Dallas, fantasy football + more

Zac MacMath on the latest with the club, a draw in Dallas, fantasy football + more

RSL GK Zac MacMath joins The Drive to discuss the latest with the club, a draw in Dallas, fantasy football + more.
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 8-29-22

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 8-29-22
