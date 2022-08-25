ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.

The goal of these operations is for motorists to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit. Today’s operation focused on IH-14 in Bell County, which has seen an increase in car crashes with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor.

Today’s operation yielded 122 vehicles stopped, 115 citations, and 27 warnings issued. Three crashes were also worked during this time frame in the area.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.

In 2020, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities.

NHTSA offers the following safety reminders:

  • The necessary stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.
  • Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles, or when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement.
  • Apply the brakes before entering a curve.
  • Set a good example for young drivers by driving at the speed limit.
  • If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.
  • Always wear a seat belt.

