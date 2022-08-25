WSU players make Senior Bowl watch list

MOBILE, AL — Linebacker Daiyan Henley, EDGE Brennan Jackson and running back Nakia Watson all were given nods on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Senior Bowl serves as both a college football all-star game and as the first step in the NFL Draft process. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams attend the practices leading up to the game. The previous two Senior Bowls have seen 106 players drafted in April’s NFL Draft, all-time highs for the game.

Henley transferred to Washington State after beginning his career with Nevada. The Los Angeles native also received a nomination on the Butkus Award Watch List last month.

Jackson, who was named as an honorable mention on the Pac-12 all-conference team last season, had 46 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery a season ago while starting in 12 games.

Watson transferred to Washington State last year after playing his first two years at Wisconsin. The Austin, Texas native had a season-high 62 rushing yards on 17 carries in the Cougars’ bowl game against Central Michigan.

The Cougar trio was among the 484 players who made the preseason watch list. A player who is eligible for the Senior Bowl must have either graduated high school in 2018 or be a true four-year player.