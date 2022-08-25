Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
DC Uber driver narrowly escapes being shot after attempted carjacking
3 young, armed carjackers were allegedly aiming for the rideshare driver and shot one of their own. DC police still looking for the suspects.
News Channel Nebraska
Federal fugitive from Omaha fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
WAVY News 10
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
Suspect wanted in connection to early Sunday morning Suffolk shooting
Suffolk police say they were called to a home on Nansemond Parkway around 4:30 a.m. and found a woman dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
5 states, over $20 million | 2 men sentenced to prison in latest national fraud scheme development
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above explains how you can avoid online scams. It aired on Aug. 25. Two men were sentenced to over a decade in prison Tuesday for their role in an investment fraud scheme that cost elderly victims millions of dollars. From 2011 to...
Police investigating after man found dead in Prince George County apartment
LANDOVER, MD – police responding to a welfare check at an apartment complex in Landover,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police still searching for Virginia man who escaped Outer Banks pursuit
Police in North Carolina are still looking for a Virginia man who fled a traffic stop over the weekend.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
Jury convicts Virginia man in unemployment fraud ring
ABINGSON, Va. (WRIC) -- A federal jury convicted a Virginia man on five counts of fraud after he sold his personal information to a group using fraudulent applications to obtain pandemic unemployment benefits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
WUSA
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin faces criticism for backing GOP candidates across the country
The Governor is busy rallying support for GOP candidates. But it's his latest backing that's drawing some heat from Virginia Democrats.
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
WUSA
The racial disparity of Monkeyox vaccines in Virginia
Last week we told you about the racial disparity in the distribution of vaccines in the District. Now the latest data in Virginia shows a similar gap.
WSET
Gas prices continue to dwindle in Virginia and nationwide
(WSET) — Although the national gas price average continues on its downward trend, the price is dwindling down at a lower speed. According to AAA, the national average is down only about a nickel at 5.1 cents. Virginia's gas prices have lowered the same amount. The prices are much...
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Comments / 4